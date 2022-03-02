Kim Kardashian Has Officially Divorced Kanye West — Here’s What to Know

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have officially divorced.

After more than a year, the divorce between the former power couple is now official. On Wednesday, multiple outlets reported that Kardashian has been declared legally single by a U.S. court following the newest hearing in her divorce proceedings from the rapper. She apparently made a virtual appearance in court through a video link.

The reality star will also change her name from Kardashian West back to Kardashian.

Last month, after a public back-and-forth on social media, Kardashian filed a complaint to the Los Angeles Superior Court asking for faster divorce proceedings. In the last few weeks, West has been posting frequently on social media, openly discussing his sentiments on their estranged marriage and Kardashian’s new relationship with comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson, which apparently caused the Skims founder “emotional distress.”

Court documents also reveal that West was trying to make attempts to slow down the divorce.

Kanye West in Balmain and Kim Kardashian in Balmain at the 2016 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland

Last July, it was revealed that the entrepreneur was rebranding KKW Beauty, shutting down its e-commerce site to work on a new brand.

“On August 1st at midnight, we will be shutting down the KKWBeauty.com site so that we can come back to you under a completely new brand with new formulas that are more modern, innovative and packaged in an elevated and sustainable new look,” read a statement from Kardashian. “I’m excited to continue to develop and expand my product range and for you to finally be able to experience it the way that I have always envisioned.”

However, a source close to Kardashian told WWD at the time that she is not rebranding to drop the “W” from the brand’s name despite the divorce from West, who officially recently changed his name to Ye. The name of the upcoming new brand has yet to be revealed.

“The rebrand has been in the works for some time. Kanye actually helped Kim come up with the new name and the packaging,” the source said. “The innovative formulas and even the shopping experience of being able to shop all categories in beauty and cosmetics under one brand, one website has always been Kim’s vision from the beginning. She is incredibly excited about this next phase.”

As of this writing, Kardashian has not yet revealed an official date for the rebrand’s launch.

Kardashian filed for divorce from West in February 2021, a month after rumors swirled she was preparing to file. In the months prior to the news, speculation that the couple was separating increased after it was reported they were living separate lives following West’s unsuccessful and tumultuous presidential campaign.

Kim Kardashian with her children Chicago, North, Psalm and Saint in their 2021 Christmas photos. Pierre Snaps/Instagram

The two were married for more than six years and share four children together, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm.

In November, it was reported that Kardashian had begun dating Davidson after the two were photographed out together.

In January, shortly after the New Year, West began a brief romance with “Uncut Gems” star Julia Fox. The two caused a frenzy during couture week in Paris in January with their matching outfits at the Kenzo and Schiaparelli shows. However, they called it quits last month.

West is now reportedly dating model Chaney Jones, posting a photo of them together on his official Instagram account earlier this week.

