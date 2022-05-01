Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson and More At 2022 White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner

After a two-year hiatus, the annual White House Correspondents Dinner made its return on Saturday, with President Joe Biden in attendance.

Among the star-studded guest list were the likes of Drew Barrymore, Miranda Kerr, Evan Spiegel, Don Lemon, Leslie Jordan, Brooke Shields, Martha Stewart, J. Smith-Cameron, Deb Haaland, Antony Blinken, Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson. It marked the latter two’s first red carpet appearance as a couple.

The Skims founder stunned in a high-neck glittering, silver sequin dress by Balenciaga with jewelry by Lorraine Schwartz, while Davidson wore a suit and sunglasses by Prada paired with sneakers from Vans.

Barrymore wore a floral embellished long-sleeve gown by Lanvin and Smith-Cameron wore a yellow off-the-shoulder dress by John Paul Ataker.

The annual dinner is hosted by the White House Correspondents’ Association to support the work of journalists who cover the president. Biden’s attendance marked the first time since 2016 that a sitting president has attended the dinner. Former President Donald Trump famously boycotted the event throughout his time in office.

The 2022 WHCA dinner also marked the first time the event took place in-person since the COVID-19 pandemic.

This year’s edition had comedian and television host Trevor Noah headline the event. Since 1983, each event typically has a comedian as its featured speaker, with the dinner featuring a comedic roast of the president and its administration.

Some of the comedians who have taken part in the past include Hasan Minhaj, Cecily Strong, Joel McHale, Conan O’Brien, Jimmy Kimmel and more.

This year witnessed a slew of high-profile names, with journalists, government officials and journalists among the crowd of around 2,600, according to the AP.

The White House Correspondents’ Dinner has been an annual tradition since 1921 and has evolved to become a night filled with celebrities, especially in the last few decades.

