Kim Kardashian ‘Re-Evaluating’ Relationship With Balenciaga

PARIS — Kim Kardashian is “re-evaluating” her relationship with Balenciaga subsequent to the brand’s holiday campaign featuring children posing alongside handbags shaped like stuffed bears dressed in bondage gear, she announced via Instagram Stories late Sunday.

The brand pulled the controversial campaign from all platforms last week and apologized for offense it caused, as reported.

“As a mother of four, I have been shaken by the disturbing images,” Kardashian wrote. “The safety of children must be held with the highest regard and any attempts to normalize child abuse of any kind should have no place in our society.

“I am currently re-evaluating my relationship with the brand, basing it off their willingness to accept accountability for something that should never have happened to begin with – and the actions I am expecting to see them take to protect children,” she said in the two-page statement.

Fans of the reality-TV star had called her out on social media during the past few days over her silence on the subject.

“I have been quiet for the past few days, not because I haven’t been disgusted and outraged by the recent Balenciaga campaigns, but because I wanted an opportunity to speak to their team to understand for myself how this could have happened,” she wrote. “I appreciate Balenciaga’s removal of the campaigns and apology. In speaking with them, I believe they understand the seriousness of the issue and will take the necessary measures for this never to happen again.”

Kardashian, who features in Kering-owned Balenciaga’s fall 2022 ad campaign, is a long-time collaborator of the brand, frequently wearing its designs, walking the runway for the label and accompanying designer Demna to the Met Ball in 2021.

During couture week in July, Kardashian scored the Instagram post with the most bang for its buck as she emerged from the Hôtel de la Marine in Paris wearing a sparkly Balenciaga couture gown and a black face shield. It garnered almost 2.5 million likes and generated $935,000 in Media Impact Value, according to data from Launchmetrics.

The controversial holiday campaign showed children posing with bears wearing items such as a leather chest harness, a collar with a lock, and ankle and wrist restraints. It was shot by Gabriele Galimberti, a National Geographic photographer whose Instagram page highlights a 10-year project called Toy Stories, featuring images of children photographed with their favorite toys.

The bags were first touted by adult models in distressed outfits walking in the brand’s spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week, staged in a giant mud pit.