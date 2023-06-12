Skims Summer: Kim Kardashian’s Shapewear Brand Takes Over Selfridges Corner Shop

LONDON — Kim Kardashian’s Skims has taken over Selfridges Corner Shop.

This is the brand’s first European pop-up and will run until July 8.

The space is a collaboration with French-Canadian creative director and designer Willo Perron of Perron-Roettinger, featuring diving boards and palm tree structures.

Chin Chin Labs will provide ice cream for shoppers at the Corner Shop.

Skims at Selfridges Corner Shop. Courtesy of Skims

“Our customers in Europe have been asking for a Skims pop-up experience since we launched our first pop-up two years ago, so I’m thrilled to bring Skims Swim to London for the first time ever and take over The Corner Shop at Selfridges with our most conceptual pop-up experience to date,” said Kim Kardashian, cofounder and creative director of the shapewear brand.

“We have followers all over the world. As we enter the next phase of Skims retail, I look forward to connecting with these customers through innovative shopping experiences on a global scale,” she added.

In April, Ice Spice made her debut as a Skims model appearing in her very first campaign for the brand.

Skims, founded in 2019, continues to grow, attracting a loyal following (currently 5.1 million people on Instagram) and drawing attention to the larger shapewear industry, even as it expands into other product categories, such as bras and loungewear. Kardashian has also hinted that she would like to expand into men’s basics and shapewear, but no date has been set.

Skims at Selfridges Corner Shop. Courtesy of Skims

“I’m thrilled to open our first international pop-up experience at the iconic Selfridges Corner Shop. We expect demand and buzz to be high as this is the first time Skims Swim will be available in retail outside of the U.S,” said Jens Grede, cofounder and CEO of Skims.

“The pop-up experience will set the tone for the future of Skims in London, as the cultural and fashion destination is a key market for our global expansion,” he added.