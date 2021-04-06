Kim Kardashian is expanding her footprint in the beauty industry.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur, who already runs her KKW Beauty, KKW Fragrance and Skims brands, filed a new trademark in the beauty category on March 30 for Skkn by Kim, according to documents filed at the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office.

The trademark is filed for an array of products in the skin care, hair care, nail care and supplements categories. Kardashian also filed the trademark for skin and hair tools, as well as home products.

Kardashian has already experienced tremendous success in the beauty industry with her other brands. After launching her KKW Beauty brand in 2017, Kardashian has expanded the brand to virtually all makeup categories.

Kardashian took the next step in her beauty business last June when she embarked on a licensing deal with Coty Inc., which purchased a 20 percent stake in KKW Beauty for $200 million. Along with the deal, Kardashian had stated she wants to expand her brand into other categories, such as skin care, personal care, hair care and nail care. Her deal follows that of her half-sister Kylie Jenner, who also struck a deal with Coty Inc. to purchase a 51 percent stake in her Kylie Cosmetics business for $600 million in November 2019.

The news of Kardashian’s beauty trademark comes after her mother Kris Jenner also filed a trademark for a beauty brand for “Kris Jenner Skincare,” “Kris Jenner Skin” and “Kris Jenner Beauty” on Feb. 10. In an interview with WWD in October, Jenner had said that she’s “always dreamed of having [her] own brand,” but added that she was “a bit busy right now” to launch her own venture.

Read more here:

How Kim Kardashian Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire

Kourtney Kardashian Talks One Year of Her Poosh Lifestyle Website

Kim Kardashian Faces Social Media Backlash for 40th Birthday Celebration

WATCH: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?