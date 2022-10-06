×
Everything to Know About Kim Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim Home Accessories Collection

The collection is available for purchase starting Thursday.

Kim Kardashian is expanding her beauty brand to the home category. 

Kardashian’s label, called Skkn by Kim, is debuting a five-piece collection of home decor and accessories on Thursday, which is meant to complement the packaging of the brand’s skin care products. Each item in the home accessories collection is crafted from hand-poured concrete and has a minimalist design similar to the skin care’s packaging.

“When I designed the packaging for my Skkn by Kim skin care line, I drew inspiration from concrete sculpture and varying shades of stone,” Kardashian said in a statement. “I knew I wanted to complement my skin care collection with home accessories, designed to display my products and elevate the home with modern, minimalistic elegance. When designing this collection, I wanted to bring the monochromatic interior design elements from my home to others. I’m excited to be able to share this collection with everyone.” 

Skkn by Kim's home accessories collection
Skkn by Kim’s home accessories collection.

The Skkn by Kim home accessories collection includes a vanity tray that’s meant to display the brand’s skin care products, a round container that can house small trinkets, a canister to help with storage, a tissue box and a waste basket. Prices range from $65 to $129 and a $355 five-piece bundle is also offered. Products are available on the Skkn by Kim website. 

This is the second launch to come from Kardashian’s Skkn by Kim. Kardashian first debuted the skin care line in June, launching with nine products that come in refillable packaging. Prices range from $43 to $95 and refills start at $37. 

Kardashian launched Skkn by Kim nearly a year after she shuttered her KKW Beauty brand, which specialized in makeup. She later also shuttered her fragrance brand, called KKW Fragrance. It was revealed that both brands closed down in order to rebrand.  

