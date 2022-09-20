Kim Kardashian Stars in Stuart Weitzman Fall Campaign 

Kim Kardashian is lending her star power to Stuart Weitzman.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is starring in the shoe brand’s fall 2022 campaign, called “Stand Strong.” The campaign coincides with Stuart Weitzman’s announcement that Kardashian is its newest brand ambassador.

“I’m thrilled to be featured in Stuart Weitzman’s fall campaign shot by the incredibly talented Mario Sorrenti,” Kardashian said in a statement. “This campaign is inspired by both the brand’s legacy and vision for the future. Stuart Weitzman’s iconic and timeless styles continue to bring the newness women truly want. I am excited to be part of the next chapter of Stuart Weitzman’s iconic campaigns.”

Kardashian appears in the fall 2022 campaign modeling Stuart Weitzman’s boot styles, including the Stuart Ruche 100 Boot, the Lucite 100 Wedge Boot and the Ultrastuart 100 Boot. She also models some of the brand’s sandals, including the Nudistwrap 100 Sandal, the Nudistcurve 100 Sandal and the Stuart Xcurve 100 Slingback.

The campaign is part of a larger rebrand for Stuart Weitzman, which is aiming to reconnect with its roots and establish its footing in the luxury fashion market, according to the brand.

The “Stand Strong” campaign also continues Stuart Weitzman’s philanthropic efforts. Through the campaign, the brand is partnering with Vital Voices Global Partnership, a nonprofit organization committed to investing in female leaders.

This is Kardashian’s latest fashion campaign this year. The Skims founder has also appeared in campaigns for brands like Balenciaga and Beats earlier this year. This June, Kardashian also debuted her latest brand, a skin care brand called Skkn by Kim.