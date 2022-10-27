×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 27, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Fashion Turns Out for WWD Honors Evening

Business

Europe, China Drive Moncler Sales in Q3, Revenues in Nine Months Surpass 1.55 Billion Euros

Sustainability

Vestiaire Collective Talks Trust, Tradesy and Fighting Fast Fashion

Kim Kardashian Channels ‘The Matrix’ at Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch

The reality star and entrepreneur went monochromatic to help Tiffany & Co. celebrate the new collection launch.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the Intermix/VH1 Rock Honors VIP party in Los Angeles on Friday, July 11, 2008. (AP Photo/ Matt Sayles)
Television personality Kim Kardashian arrives at the sixth annual Video Game Awards at Sony Picture Studios in Culver City, Calif., on Sunday, Dec. 14, 2008. (AP Photo/Dan Steinberg)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 51st Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, Feb. 8, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)
Kim Kardashian arrives at the 61st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 20, 2009, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Matt Sayles)
View ALL 33 Photos

Kim Kardashian arrived at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 26 for the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection, wearing a head-to-toe all-black ensemble.

The reality star and entrepreneur arrived to help Tiffany & Co. ring in the new collection launch, wearing an oversize leather coat with shearling lining, leather pants and leather boots. Underneath the coat, she wore a simple black shirt.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kardashian’s monochromatic approach to dressing was offset by her jewelry, which included Tiffany & Co. silver necklaces and rings.

Related Galleries

Kardashian went for an evening-ready makeup look, with her signature contoured cheekbones, along with a nude lip and dramatic eye makeup. She had her platinum blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 26: (L-R) Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on October 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.)
Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

It’s been a busy time for Kardashian. This week, Judith Leiber Couture announced a capsule collection Kardashian designed alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian is also hard at work on her Skims brand. This week, it was announced that Skims would receive the inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion.

Earlier this month, she also expanded her beauty brand, Skkn by Kim, into the home category with a five-piece collection of home decor and accessories.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Hot Summer Bags

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Kim Kardashian Channels 'The Matrix' at Tiffany & Co. Lock Launch

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad