Kim Kardashian Channels ‘The Matrix’ at Tiffany & Co. Lock Collection Launch

Kim Kardashian arrived at Sunset Tower Hotel in Los Angeles, California, on Oct. 26 for the launch of Tiffany & Co.’s Lock Collection, wearing a head-to-toe all-black ensemble.

The reality star and entrepreneur arrived to help Tiffany & Co. ring in the new collection launch, wearing an oversize leather coat with shearling lining, leather pants and leather boots. Underneath the coat, she wore a simple black shirt.

Kim Kardashian attends as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

Kardashian’s monochromatic approach to dressing was offset by her jewelry, which included Tiffany & Co. silver necklaces and rings.

Kardashian went for an evening-ready makeup look, with her signature contoured cheekbones, along with a nude lip and dramatic eye makeup. She had her platinum blond hair parted down the middle and pulled back into a bun.

Kim Kardashian and Miranda Kerr attend as Tiffany & Co. celebrates the launch of the Lock Collection at Sunset Tower Hotel on Oct. 26 in Los Angeles, California. Getty Images for Tiffany & Co.

It’s been a busy time for Kardashian. This week, Judith Leiber Couture announced a capsule collection Kardashian designed alongside her mother, Kris Jenner, and her sisters, including Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Khloé Kardashian and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kim Kardashian is also hard at work on her Skims brand. This week, it was announced that Skims would receive the inaugural Innovation Award at the 2022 CFDA Fashion Awards, presented by Amazon Fashion.

Earlier this month, she also expanded her beauty brand, Skkn by Kim, into the home category with a five-piece collection of home decor and accessories.

Tiffany & Co. debuted the Lock Collection with four all-gender bracelets last September. The collection takes inspiration from the personal bonds we form with each other. Additional Tiffany Lock styles are expected to launch in January.