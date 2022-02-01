Kim Kardashian West Snags Balenciaga Campaign

MAKING IT OFFICIAL: Talk about meta: not content with being a walking billboard for Balenciaga, Kim Kardashian West stars in the fashion house’s new advertising campaign.

Dropping in several installments throughout the season, the images by photographer Stef Mitchell show friends of the brand that include Justin Bieber and Isabelle Huppert, as well as models Tommy Blue and Marie-Agnès Diene. Each is shown in a familiar home or work environment.

For the second installment, released on Tuesday, Kardashian West is portrayed in her Calabasas home, taking a selfie alongside a fluorescent Le Cagole handbag with a customized tag featuring the initials “KKW” while wearing a black catsuit and shoes reminiscent of her all-black Balenciaga outfit at the Met Gala in September — minus the face covering.

Kim Kardashian West in the Balenciaga campaign. Stef Mitchell/Courtesy of Balenciaga

Another image shows her in a leopard-print coat with the Le Cagole handbag and matching boots. The name of the handbag is a tongue-in-cheek reference to a slang word commonly used to refer to women from the South of France who wear too much makeup and loud clothes.

A third image shows Kardashian West in executive woman mode, wearing a strict tailored black coat with a white Hourglass handbag, sock stilettos and Bat sunglasses. Billboards of the campaign, which focuses on carryover products, are going up in locations worldwide, including the Théâtre de la Ville in Paris.

Kim Kardashian West in the Balenciaga campaign. Stef Mitchell/Courtesy of Balenciaga

