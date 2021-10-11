Kim Kardashian West Looks to Balenciaga for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Kim Kardashian West left nothing on the table hosting “Saturday Night Live” over the weekend.

The fashion and beauty entrepreneur hosted the popular live comedy series for the first time, wearing Balenciaga for most of the sketches she participated in. Kardashian West also surprised many critics and fans with her natural charisma as she cracked jokes about her own sex tape, O.J. Simpson and even her pending divorce with Kanye West.

Kicking off the night, Kardashian West wore a hot pink, crushed velvet, turtleneck jumpsuit, along with matching crushed velvet gloves and velvet knife boots all by the Spanish fashion house for her opening monologue.

In her promotional videos for the episode, which also featured Halsey and Cecily Strong, she wore a similar outfit but in black, wearing a black crushed velvet turtleneck with gloves and matching pants also by Balenciaga. In her promo photo shoot, she wore an outfit from the brand’s spring 2021 collection.

In the sketch called “Ladies Night Song,” in which Kardashian West, Strong, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson sing about going out as “grown” women in the club like they did in their 20s, Kardashian West wore a sequined jersey stretch minidress by Dolce & Gabbana.

In “The Switch,” Kardashian West and Aidy Bryant switch lives for a day. Her younger sister and mother, Khloé Kardashian and Kris Jenner, respectively, also appear on the episode as themselves. The Skims founder wore a metallic sequined turtleneck top and black “pantashoes” by Balenciaga. She also wore the brand’s signature hourglass tote and Dallas crystal ring.

Bryant, on the other hand, also channeled Kardashian West perfectly, wearing Proenza Schouler, Skims and even donning the star’s custom full-black outfit from this year’s Met Gala.

For “The People’s Kourt,” Kardashian West channeled her inner Kourtney Kardashian, known for her salty sense of humor and blunt demeanor, as she dressed up as a judge reviewing cases involving her entire family, with Jenner and Khloé Kardashian playing themselves while Melissa Villaseñor and Halsey (the musical guest for this episode) played Kylie and Kendall Jenner. Though she wore a real judge robe, she also still paired it with Balenciaga’s “pantashoes” in black.

Kardashian West also promoted her own famous Skims line in one of the sketches called “Skims Shapewear for Thick Dogs,” in which she and Kenan Thompson act in a humorous infomercial about her new collection just for dogs. For the clip, she wore a mock neck, long-sleeve bodysuit from Skims and beige “pantashoes” by Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian West arrives to the “SNL” after party in an all pink Balenciaga. MEGA

For the grand finale, Kardashian West wowed in a fucshia pink ensemble as she attended the “Saturday Night Live” after party in New York City later that night. She wore a custom look by Balenciaga, which featured a full bodysuit with its signature “pantashoes” and a matching oversize feather boa.

