×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Jonathan Akeroyd Braces for the Big Burberry Challenge

Business

The Retail Worker Shortage: Why Are Companies Having Trouble Hiring?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Gucci Sets Location for Los Angeles Runway Show

A Look at Kim Kardashian West’s Best Fashion Moments

The television personality-turned-entrepreneur turns 41 today.

Gallery Icon View ALL 33 Photos

Kim Kardashian West, who turns 41 today, has emerged as one of the most recognizable names and faces in pop culture, style and business today.

Throughout her career so far, Kardashian West has launched cosmetics brand KKW Beauty, clothing line Skims as well as the popular mobile game, “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood.”

However, she hasn’t always been the big name or personality she is today.

Kardashian West first started off being known as a friend and stylist to socialite and heiress Paris Hilton, frequently appearing beside her in paparazzi pictures and as a guest on Hilton’s show with Nicole Richie, “The Simple Life.” A few years later, she entered the business world when she opened a boutique shop called Dash in Calabasas, Calif. with her sisters Kourtney and Khloé.

In 2007, her entire family appeared on their own reality television series on E! called “Keeping Up With the Kardashians.” It featured her mother Kris Jenner, step-parent Caitlyn Jenner, siblings Kourtney, Khloé and Robert Jr., and her half-sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and focused on the personal and professional affairs of their lives.

Related Galleries

The series became one of the longest-running reality television shows in the U.S., airing for a total of 20 seasons from 2007 until 2021. The final season premiered in March and concluded in June. “KUWTK” became so popular that it garnered multiple spin-offs, such as “Kourtney and Kim Take Miami,” “Kourtney and Khloé Take The Hamptons” and “Life of Kylie.”

SEPTEMBER 8th 2020: "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" will be coming to an end with the final season airing in early 2021. The popular reality television show aired for 20 seasons over 14 years on E! Entertainment Television. - File Photo by: zz/RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx 2011 1/5/11 Kylie Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the People's Choice Awards. (Los Angeles, CA)
Kylie Jenner, Khloé Kardashian, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner at the 2011 People’s Choice Awards. zz/RE/Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx

In 2009, Kardashian West released her first fragrance, self-titled “Kim Kardashian.” Into the early 2010s, she and her sisters released several clothing collections and fragrances.

Kardashian West made her first foray into the gaming world in 2014, when she created a mobile app game “Kim Kardashian: Hollywood,” with the objective of the game being becoming a big star in Hollywood. The game reportedly earned over $1 million within the first five days of release, according to the New York Times. A year later, she released an emoji pack for iOS devices called “Kimoji.”

By June 2017, Kardashian West launched her own beauty line called KKW Beauty, and in November that year, she also created her own fragrance line called KKW Fragrance.

In June 2019, she announced she would be releasing a clothing line, which was at first called “Kimono,” but after heavy backlash for seemingly disrespecting and ignoring the Japanese culture and significance of the traditional outfit, Kardashian West changed the name to Skims.

Since Kardashian West launched the brands, KKW Beauty is reportedly now estimated to be worth approximately $1 billion, with Skims recently valued at around $1.6 billion. Skims was one of the fashion brands that participated in the Tokyo Olympics, providing undergarments, pajamas, loungewear and other clothing items for Team USA.

Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West
Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West Clint Spaulding/WWD

In 2014, Kardashian West married rapper Kanye West, after dating for over two years. The two share four children, daughters North and Chicago and sons Saint and Psalm. In February this year, she officially filed for divorce from West. The former couple will still share joint custody of their children.

West was Kardashian West’s third marriage after Damon Thomas and Kris Humphries.

Throughout her professional career, Kardashian West has made serious splashes with her bold, statement-making fashion looks at some of the biggest events, such as the Met Gala.

At the 2019 Met Gala, Kardashian West made waves with her custom wet-look latex corseted dress by Mugler. At this year’s event, she wore a head-to-toe, all-black, custom Balenciaga look complete with a face covering and long hair extensions she styled in a ponytail.

Last month, ahead of the opening of his new exhibition, Thierry Mugler spoke with WWD about what it was like to work with Kardashian West.

“She’s truly a self-made woman, and she says so herself. She says, ‘Not bad for someone who has no talent, right?’ Well, her great talent above all is to have an incredible instinctive intelligence for business,” the designer said. “Her business sense is incredible and she’s constantly evolving and transforming, always at a very high level.”

More recently, Kardashian West surprised fans and critics alike when she hosted “Saturday Night Live” for the first time (wearing Balenciaga), with charisma and humility carrying her through a monologue that poked fun at her mother, her impending divorce and even O.J. Simpson.

Click through the gallery above to see some of Kardashian West’s most fashionable looks over the years.

READ MORE HERE:

WWD Report Card: The Kim Kardashian West File

Kim Kardashian West Looks to Balenciaga for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

Kim Kardashian West Not Rebranding KKW Beauty to Drop ‘W’

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West's Best Fashion Moments

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad