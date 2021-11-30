×
Kim Kardashian West Pens Emotional Tribute for Virgil Abloh

The entrepreneur dedicated an emotional Instagram post to the fashion designer who died of cancer on Sunday.

Kim Kardashian, Kayne West and Virgil
Kim Kardashian West, Kayne West and Virgil Abloh attending the Louis Vuitton men's wear spring 2019 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Sipa USA via AP

Shortly after the death of Virgil Abloh, his longtime friend Kim Kardashian West penned an emotional tribute on social media.

On Monday evening, Kardashian West wrote a long post on her official Instagram page about the death of Abloh, who died on Sunday at the age of 41 after a long, private battle with cancer.

“God doesn’t make mistakes. I know that but I still can’t help but ask why. Why Virgil?! Why him so soon?” she wrote. “It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early. Virgil — you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone.”

“We also talked about your superpower of calmness often. You always gave so much of yourself to the world because you wanted it to be doper. This one is hard to process. I can’t even believe I am writing this… We will miss you so much Virgil and love you so much,” the post continued. “Also I would love to send so much love to his wife Shannon. Because you loved and supported Virgil the way that you did, he was able to give so much of himself everyone else [sic]. So thank you truly for sharing him with us the way that you did. Virgil’s legacy will live on forever through Shannon, Lowe and Grey. 🕊”

Abloh became the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s wear collection in 2018 and was the chief executive officer of the Milan-based brand Off-White, a fashion label he founded in 2012.

One of the most influential designers of his generation, Abloh had been privately battling the disease for several years, LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton said in a statement on Sunday. The designer died in a hospital in Houston on Sunday, according to sources familiar with the matter.

“We are all shocked after this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, he was also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom,” Bernard Arnault, chairman and chief executive officer of LVMH, said in the statement.

Abloh’s shocking death comes two days before he was due to stage a show in Miami featuring his spring 2022 Vuitton men’s wear collection, alongside 10 new looks created for the occasion. He posted a teaser for the show to his Instagram account just four days ago with the comment: “Miami, I have an idea…”

Officials at Vuitton have confirmed the event will go ahead on Tuesday. The show will coincide with the official opening in the Miami Design District of Vuitton’s first freestanding store devoted to Abloh’s men’s collection.

READ MORE HERE:

Virgil Abloh Dies of Cancer at 41

Celebrities Pay Tribute to Virgil Abloh

Off-White, Louis Vuitton Resale Value Jumped Following Virgil Abloh’s Death

