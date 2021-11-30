×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 30, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Virgil Abloh’s Legacy Honored at Fashion Awards in London

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Alessandro Michele on Change, Experiments and Taking Risks

Fashion

Tommy on the Metaverse, and Why He’s Still Fixated on Buttons, Linings

Kim Kardashian West to Receive Fashion Icon Award at 2021 People’s Choice Awards

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur will be honored for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry.”

Gallery Icon View ALL 33 Photos

Kim Kardashian West is adding a new title to her lengthy résumé.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur is the recipient of the Fashion Icon Award at the 2021 People’s Choice Awards. The mogul is being honored for her “keen fashion sense, unprecedented entrepreneurial success and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade,” according to a statement from NBCUniversal.

“For nearly two decades, Kim Kardashian West’s style evolution has disrupted and influenced trends on a global level and cemented herself as a force to be reckoned with within the fashion industry,” said Jen Neal, executive vice president of entertainment live events, specials and E! News at NBCUniversal. “For being a cultural inspiration, trailblazer and so much more, we can’t wait to honor Kim with this year’s ‘People’s Fashion Icon’ award.”

Related Galleries

Kardashian West has long been a style star to watch, regularly wearing statement-making pieces from design houses like Mugler, Balenciaga, Givenchy, Balmain, Versace and many others. Her most recent standout fashion moments include the all-black, hooded Balenciaga outfit she wore to the 2021 Met Gala and the pink Balenciaga bodysuit she wore while hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October.

The star first came to prominence through her family’s E! reality TV show, “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” which ran for 20 seasons and recently ended this June.

She translated her popularity into several successful businesses in the fashion and beauty spaces, first launching a makeup line, KKW Beauty, in 2017 to capitalize on her popular contour makeup look. She later expanded the line into all makeup categories and launched a complementary fragrance brand, called KKW Fragrance.

This July, Kardashian West announced that she was temporarily shuttering KKW Beauty in order to rebrand. Many speculated that the rebrand was due to her impending divorce from husband Kanye West and her plans to drop the “W” from the brand’s name, however, sources close to the brand confirmed to WWD that this was not the case and that West was involved in the rebrand.

In 2019, Kardashian West set out on her next entrepreneurial venture with the launch of shapewear brand Skims. She originally revealed the brand under the name Kimono, but later changed it after she faced backlash for cultural appropriation. Skims recently embarked on its first major collaboration with Fendi on a line of loungewear and innerwear.

Kardashian West is the fourth recipient of the Fashion Icon award at the People’s Choice Awards. She follows Tracee Ellis Ross, Gwen Stefani and Victoria Beckham. The star will receive the award during the televised ceremony, which will air on Dec. 7 at 9 p.m. on NBC and E!

READ MORE HERE: 

Megan Fox, Kourtney Kardashian Star in Skims Campaign 

How Kim Kardashian West Built Her Fashion and Beauty Empire 

Kim Kardashian West Wears Leather Dress From Fendi x Skims Collection 

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West to Get Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad