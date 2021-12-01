×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday's Digital Daily: December 1, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Business

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

Fashion

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North West Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show in Miami

The former couple have been longtime friends with the late fashion designer.

From left, Kim Kardashian West, North
Kim Kardashian West, North West and Kanye West in 2019. AP

The Wests made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Miami.

On Tuesday, during Virgil Abloh’s spring 2022 men’s wear presentation with the French fashion house, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and their daughter, eight-year-old North West, attended the show. Each of them wore all-black and sunglasses to match.

Kardashian West and West have made few public appearances together in the last year since the former filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” and agreed to joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

It also marks the former couple’s first appearance together since Kardashian West reportedly started dating comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Louis Vuitton announced that the spring 2022 show will “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.” Abloh, who was also the chief executive officer of his own successful luxury brand, Off-White, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after a long, private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh’s final show with Louis Vuitton will be held in January.

Related Galleries

The guest list of Abloh’s many famous friends also included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Tahar Rahim, Venus Williams, Joe Jonas, Ricky Martin, Jeremy Pope, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls and Jesse Williams, among others. Ivanka Trump was even spotted making her way to her seat.

On Monday, Kardashian West penned an emotional tribute to Abloh on her Instagram account. “It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early,” she wrote. “Virgil — you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone.”

West is also a close friend of Abloh’s. The two met when the fashion designer was still in the infancy of his career.

He met West’s music manager John Monopoly and his cousin Don C, who were both looking for designers to work with West going forward. Abloh said during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020 that he skipped final thesis presentations at the university to meet with West at an autograph signing. In 2007, West hired Abloh and they briefly worked on West’s first fashion project, Pastelle, together.

Virgil Abloh and Kanye West
Virgil Abloh and Kanye West Dominique Maitre/WWD

From there, he interned at Fendi with West in 2009 and would later attend Paris Fashion Week, an experience that has been immortalized by the Tommy Ton street-style photo of Abloh photographed with West, Don C, Taz Arnold, Fonzworth Bentley and Chris Julian. He was officially named West’s creative director.

While West was the face of the convergence of high fashion, hip-hop and art, Abloh was the maestro, making big ideas and visions come to life — like the mountain stage for West’s “Yeezus” tour in 2013 — and curating cool, most notably in New York City, through his Been Trill DJ collective with designers Heron Preston, Matthew Williams, Justin Saunders of JJJJound and soccer player Florencia Galarza.

READ MORE HERE:

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West, North

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad