Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North West Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show in Miami

The Wests made an appearance at the Louis Vuitton show in Miami.

On Tuesday, during Virgil Abloh’s spring 2022 men’s wear presentation with the French fashion house, Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and their daughter, eight-year-old North West, attended the show. Each of them wore all-black and sunglasses to match.

Kardashian West and West have made few public appearances together in the last year since the former filed for divorce in February, citing “irreconcilable differences” and agreed to joint custody of their four children, North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm West.

It also marks the former couple’s first appearance together since Kardashian West reportedly started dating comedian and “Saturday Night Live” star Pete Davidson.

Louis Vuitton announced that the spring 2022 show will “pay tribute to the life and legacy of a creative genius.” Abloh, who was also the chief executive officer of his own successful luxury brand, Off-White, passed away on Sunday at the age of 41 after a long, private battle with cardiac angiosarcoma, a rare form of cancer. Abloh’s final show with Louis Vuitton will be held in January.

The guest list of Abloh’s many famous friends also included Rihanna, A$AP Rocky, Bella Hadid, Pharrell Williams, Tahar Rahim, Venus Williams, Joe Jonas, Ricky Martin, Jeremy Pope, 21 Savage, Joan Smalls and Jesse Williams, among others. Ivanka Trump was even spotted making her way to her seat.

On Monday, Kardashian West penned an emotional tribute to Abloh on her Instagram account. “It’s simply hard to understand why. I have a hard time understanding why so many pure souls were taken away so early,” she wrote. “Virgil — you were always so gentle, kind and calm. You somehow made time for everyone.”

West is also a close friend of Abloh’s. The two met when the fashion designer was still in the infancy of his career.

He met West’s music manager John Monopoly and his cousin Don C, who were both looking for designers to work with West going forward. Abloh said during NBA All-Star Weekend in Chicago in 2020 that he skipped final thesis presentations at the university to meet with West at an autograph signing. In 2007, West hired Abloh and they briefly worked on West’s first fashion project, Pastelle, together.

From there, he interned at Fendi with West in 2009 and would later attend Paris Fashion Week, an experience that has been immortalized by the Tommy Ton street-style photo of Abloh photographed with West, Don C, Taz Arnold, Fonzworth Bentley and Chris Julian. He was officially named West’s creative director.

While West was the face of the convergence of high fashion, hip-hop and art, Abloh was the maestro, making big ideas and visions come to life — like the mountain stage for West’s “Yeezus” tour in 2013 — and curating cool, most notably in New York City, through his Been Trill DJ collective with designers Heron Preston, Matthew Williams, Justin Saunders of JJJJound and soccer player Florencia Galarza.

READ MORE HERE:

Virgil Abloh: The Successes of a Multihyphenate

Amid Tribute to Virgil Abloh, Louis Vuitton Opens Miami Men’s Store

‘Virgil Was Here’ – a Poignant Show Pays Tribute to the Designer