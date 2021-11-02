Kim Kardashian West Wears Leather Dress from Fendi x Skims Collection

Kim Kardashian West is giving a closer look at her upcoming collection with Fendi.

Kardashian West attended WSJ. Magazine’s 2021 Innovator Awards on Monday night at the Museum of Modern Art wearing a form-fitting, brown leather dress with matching gloves from her upcoming Fendi x Skims collection. She was accepting the Brand Innovator honor for her Skims shapewear brand, which she launched in 2019.

The reality TV star-turned-entrepreneur revealed the Fendi x Skims collaboration on Oct. 25. Kardashian West worked with Kim Jones, the artistic director of haute couture, ready-to-wear and fur at Fendi, for the collection, which includes Fendi logo-baring shapewear pieces including bras, stockings, bodysuits and puffer jackets in earth tones like beige and military green, as well as black and fuchsia. The collection will be available for purchase on Nov. 9 on a dedicated e-commerce site, Fendiskims.com.

Kim Kardashian West poses with an award during the WSJ. Magazine 2021 Innovator Awards. Photo courtesy of Getty Images. Getty Images for WSJ. Magazine I

Kardashian West was one of the many stars that attended the awards ceremony. Jones, another honoree, also attended the ceremony alongside Kardashian West, who thanked the designer in her acceptance speech. Other stars and designers that attended include Demi Moore, Lil Nas X, Emily Ratajkowski, Karlie Kloss, Kerby Jean-Raymond, Ryan Reynolds, Lewis Hamilton and Martha Stewart, among others.

Skims has experienced tremendous success since its launch, with sales quadrupling during the pandemic thanks to the brand’s extension into loungewear, Kardashian West told WWD in an April interview. This summer, Skims designed the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear for Team USA during the Tokyo Summer Olympics.

Kardashian West also runs her KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance brands. KKW Beauty is going through a rebrand and has not revealed a new launch date.

