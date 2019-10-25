IN ANOTHER GALAXY: Kim Kardashian and Kanye West helped the Fashion Group International’s Night of Stars live up to its interstellar billing.

Upon their arrival, the pack of photographers instinctively sprang into attack mode on the red carpet, and the flashes kept going as security guards carved a path through the crowd. True to the event’s name, Kardashian turned up in a silver, sleeveless Rick Owens dress. Before the gala got rolling — and trust us that took some time — Kardashian huddled with Vera Wang, Donna Karan and Owens’ wife Michèle Lamy. Afterward, the Skims creator spoke with WWD about Owens and the key to style.

“No matter what phase, or no matter how much I knew about fashion or how much I didn’t know about fashion, I always wore Rick. It still works with everything. I just always knew it was cool. When I knew absolutely nothing, or I didn’t know who anybody was, Kanye was introducing me to so much in fashion. One of the first things he ever got me as a gift was a Rick Owens coat. I was obsessed with these Rick jackets before I knew what was cool,” she said.

The reality star and entrepreneur doesn’t just wear Rick Owens, she lives with him — give or take. Kardashian said, “Then I really fell in love with his furniture and I have some pieces in our home. So I know that him and Michèle are close with Kanye and it was really important for us to be here when they asked us to present them with this award. I was really honored and I thought, ‘Wow, I could get a really amazing Rick look off-the-runway. Why not?’”

Asked about the secret to style, the mother of four admitted there is a lot to be said for comfort. “When you get to the point where you don’t care as much, it can’t be a forced thing. For Rick, it has always been so true to who he is. Everyday style you want to be effortless, but still true to who you are. So maybe heels wouldn’t be so practical all the time, but that’s who I was for so long. I would only wear heels for so long,” she said. “I love that sweats are really comfortable and popular. I feel that Yeezy [West’s label for Adidas] has really made that a thing. I feel blessed to have learned and grown with all of the most amazing people that I admire and respect.”

The husband-and-wife team have an abundance of business ventures. This year, Forbes pegged West’s net worth at $240 million, and he and the Kardashian kin — Kim and sisters Khloé Kardashian and Kylie and Kendall Jenner — have 700-plus trademarks collectively. But their always-striving creativity hasn’t amounted to a friendly rivalry between West and Kardashian. The KKW Beauty founder quashed that idea, “No, I really listen to his opinion and advice and he does the same. He’ll always get the best resources. And I always know exactly what I want to wear, so it’s a good combination.”