Kim Kardashian West’s Blue Balenciaga Outfit Causes Spike in Fashion Searches

After passing the “baby bar” exam, the entrepreneur celebrated in a blue catsuit-dress by Balenciaga.

Kim Kardashian West Best Fashion Moments
Kim Kardashian West in Mugler at the 2019 Met Gala. Lexie Moreland/WWD

It’s no surprise that Kim Kardashian West would celebrate passing her “baby bar” exam in none other than Balenciaga.

This week, the entrepreneur revealed on Instagram that she is one step closer to being an attorney after passing the “baby bar” exam, which is the First-Year Law Students’ Examination. According to the State Bar of California, it is a test that is required for those studying law through an apprenticeship instead of attending law school.

“I PASSED THE BABY BAR EXAM!!!! Looking in the mirror, I am really proud of the woman looking back today in the reflection,” Kardashian West wrote in the caption. “For anyone who doesn’t know my law school journey, know this wasn’t easy or handed to me.”

She then went on to mention she failed this exam three times in two years, but she never gave up. She also gave shoutouts to political commentator Van Jones and attorneys Jessica Jackson and Erin Haney, all of whom helped along the way.

The Instagram post was a carousel of pictures of Kardashian West posing in an electric blue long-sleeved catsuit-dress by Balenciaga that featured a plunging neckline and train. She had her hair in an updo and topped off the look with sunglasses and a silver handbag.

After uploading the post, the reality star’s outfit apparently spiked internet searches. According to Love the Sales, a fashion e-commerce aggregator, searches for several fashion brands and items related to Kardashian West’s post increased significantly. The search for “silver bags” reportedly surged more than 217 percent compared to the last 24 hours, while “Balenciaga dresses” increased by 200 percent.

Fashion queries for “electric blue dresses” were up by 109 percent and “train dresses” and “Balenciaga bags” increased by more than 80 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

Balenciaga is known to be one of Kardashian West’s go-to designers. For this year’s Met Gala, she quickly became viral for wearing a head-to-toe, all-black, custom Balenciaga look complete with a face covering.

For her first time hosting “Saturday Night Live” in October, she also turned to the Paris-based fashion house, wearing many of its creations, specifically its catsuits, in all her sketches.

Kim Kardashian West Looks to Balenciaga for ‘Saturday Night Live’ Hosting Debut

A Look at Kim Kardashian West’s Best Fashion Moments

Kim Kardashian West, Kanye West and North West Attend Virgil Abloh’s Final Louis Vuitton Show in Miami

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

