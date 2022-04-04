Kim Kardashian’s Skims Enlists Former Victoria’s Secret Angels for Latest Campaign

Skims is engaging in a little ’90s nostalgia for its latest campaign.

Tyra Banks in Skims. Courtesy Photo

The innerwear, loungewear and swimwear brand cofounded by Kim Kardashian has enlisted models — and former Victoria’s Secret Angels — Alessandra Ambrosio, Candice Swanepoel, Heidi Klum and Tyra Banks for its latest campaign.

“Through the years, I’ve witnessed Tyra, Heidi, Alessandra and Candice lay the groundwork for what’s possible as fashion icons and entrepreneurs and bringing them together for the very first time with this campaign is a dream. These women are all trailblazers in their own right and I’m thrilled to be able to celebrate them in this way,” Kardashian told WWD exclusively.

Heidi Klum in Skims. Courtesy Photo

The company added that it chose the iconic quartet because of their “strength, energy and everlasting allure.”

“With this campaign, Skims salutes strong, powerful women, highlighting the high-fashion collective’s prestige in shapewear pieces that make all women feel like icons,” Skims said in a statement.

Candice Swanepoel in Skims. Courtesy Photo

Skims, which was founded by Kardashian and Los Angeles-based entrepreneur Jens Grede in 2019, has a history of working with a mix of high-profile models, as well as regular people, including Kate Moss; Megan Fox; sister Kourtney Kardashian; Bruce Willis and Demi Moore’s daughter and actress Rumer Willis, and ​​former inmate Alice Marie Johnson.

Last summer, Skims designed the official undergarments, sleepwear and loungewear worn by Team USA athletes during the Olympics in Tokyo. The brand continued the partnership during the winter games in February, adding high-profile names such as Olympic gold medalist and snowboard champion Chloe Kim to its list of ambassadors.