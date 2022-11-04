×
Tuesday's Digital Daily: November 1, 2022

Kimora Lee Simmons Wears Asymmetric Gown With Sheer Details for amfAR Gala Los Angeles

The former model and entrepreneur was accompanied by her daughter Ming Lee Simmons.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for amfAR)
Kimora Lee Simmons attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images for amfAR

Kimora Lee Simmons arrived on the red carpet for the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday wearing a standout dress.

The former model and entrepreneur attended the event in support of HIV and AIDS research wearing an off-the-shoulder black evening dress by MaisonMet with an asymmetric sheer bra cup and a thigh-high slit.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: (L-R) Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for amfAR)
Kimora Lee Simmons and Ming Lee Simmons attend the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images for amfAR

She coordinated the look with a pair of strappy sandals, a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and bangles.

Simmons was accompanied by her daughter Ming Lee Simmons, who also wore a black dress with a crisscross strap neckline by Rebecca Vallance.

For makeup, Kimora went for a more understated look emphasizing her natural beauty, including a nude lip, a hint of blush and heavy mascara. She slicked back her hair into a ponytail that cascaded down her back in a wavy style.

WEST HOLLYWOOD, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 03: Kimora Lee Simmons attends amfAR Gala Los Angeles 2022 at Pacific Design Center on November 03, 2022 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images)
Kimora Lee Simmons attends the amfAR Gala in Los Angeles on Nov. 3. Getty Images

Kimora and Ming, along with Kimora’s other daughter, Aoki Lee Simmons, are the creative forces behind the revival of Kimora’s Baby Phat brand. The brand relaunched in 2019 after Kimora bought back the license in 2018. Since then, the brand has formed partnerships with Macy’s and Puma. Aoki also followed in her mother’s footsteps and is a model signed with Nomad Management.

AmFAR, the Foundation for AIDS Research, is a global nonprofit organization dedicated to AIDS research, HIV prevention, treatment education and health care policies. The annual amfAR Gala helps raise money to support initiatives from HIV cure research to political action.

