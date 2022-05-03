Walmart’s Sustainable Lingerie Brand Kindly Grows to Include Maternity and Loungewear

Kindly, the Walmart sustainable intimates brand made from Brazilian sugarcane, will soon offer maternity, loungewear and cotton products.

Kindly’s latest creation includes maternity wear. Courtesy Photo

“As we continue on the path of sustainability, tech innovation is always evolving,” said Eve Bastug, chief product officer at Kindly. “The goal is to get the product as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside.”

Kindly is sold at 3,300 Walmart retail stores across the U.S., as well as walmart.com. Prices range from $11 to $23. Loungewear comes in sizes small through XL, while the maternity collection runs small through 3XL. Sizes in the cotton collection vary from XS to 3XL, depending on the piece.

Walmart launched the plant-based bra and underwear line in August 2021, a partnership with intimates apparel manufacturer Gelmart — and the mass merchant’s continued push to make itself known as more of a fashion destination.

Kindly’s bras and underwear are made from nearly 90 percent Brazilian sugarcane. Courtesy Photo

In addition to more than 1,000 third-party apparel, accessories and brands that are available at the big-box retailer, Walmart has an extensive list of its own apparel brands— three of which are worth more than $2 billion.

Most recently, Walmart launched a new swimwear and activewear brand called Love & Sports. The retailer has also worked with luxury fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, who serves as creative director of Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands.