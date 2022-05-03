×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: May 2, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

Met Gala 2022 Red Carpet: All the Looks

Fashion

43 Met Gala Red Carpet Looks You Forgot Happened

Fashion

The Met Previews ‘Anthology’ Exhibition With Help From Jill Biden

Walmart’s Sustainable Lingerie Brand Kindly Grows to Include Maternity and Loungewear

The brand's expanded assortment is part of Walmart's continued push to be a fashion destination.

Kindly Walmart
Walmart's sustainable lingerie brand Kindly is expanding into loungewear and maternity. Courtesy Photo

Kindly, the Walmart sustainable intimates brand made from Brazilian sugarcane, will soon offer maternity, loungewear and cotton products. 

Kindly maternity
Kindly’s latest creation includes maternity wear. Courtesy Photo

“As we continue on the path of sustainability, tech innovation is always evolving,” said Eve Bastug, chief product officer at Kindly. “The goal is to get the product as beautiful on the inside as it is on the outside.”

Kindly is sold at 3,300 Walmart retail stores across the U.S., as well as walmart.com. Prices range from $11 to $23. Loungewear comes in sizes small through XL, while the maternity collection runs small through 3XL. Sizes in the cotton collection vary from XS to 3XL, depending on the piece. 

Walmart launched the plant-based bra and underwear line in August 2021, a partnership with intimates apparel manufacturer Gelmart — and the mass merchant’s continued push to make itself known as more of a fashion destination. 

Kindly bras
Kindly’s bras and underwear are made from nearly 90 percent Brazilian sugarcane. Courtesy Photo

In addition to more than 1,000 third-party apparel, accessories and footwear brands that are available at the big-box retailer, Walmart has an extensive list of its own apparel brands— three of which are worth more than $2 billion. 

Most recently, Walmart launched a new swimwear and activewear brand called Love & Sports. The retailer has also worked with luxury fashion designer Brandon Maxwell, who serves as creative director of Walmart’s Free Assembly and Scoop brands.

Calvin klein white t shirt

North America in Focus as PVH Looks to Continue Growth

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad