×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Accessories

Inside the 27th ACE Awards

Eye

Designers Share Their Plans for Coronation Weekend

Business

Strong Job Market Boosts Wall Street, Complicates Life for Fed

The Princess of Wales Wears Jenny Packham Ahead of Coronation Celebrations

Kate Middleton has the same dress in black that she wore to greet members of the public outside Windsor Castle in September 2022.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 05: Catherine, Princess of Wales attends a Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch, ahead of the coronation of King Charles III, at Buckingham Palace on May 5, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Toby Melville - Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales wearing Jenny Packham at Buckingham Palace. Getty Images

LONDON — The time for the coronation of King Charles III is almost here for the British royal family.

Kate Middleton and her husband the Prince of Wales attended the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch at Buckingham Palace, where the king was in attendance.

The princess wore a new custom white dress with long sleeves and a black detail trim at the waist and around the collar from Jenny Packham with black Aquazzura suede pumps, which are a favorite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Princess of Wales has the same dress in black that she wore to greet members of the public outside Windsor Castle in September, right after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

Related Galleries

The princess has worn Jenny Packham on several occasions before, including the glittering gold dress to the “No Time to Die” premiere in London in 2021 and on her first royal tour in 2011 to Calgary, Canada, she opted for a yellow Jenny Packham tea dress.

The Princess of Wales on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace, London, to meet wellwishers ahead of the coronation on Saturday. Picture date: Friday May 5, 2023. (Photo by James Manning/PA Images via Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace to meet well-wishers ahead of the coronation on Saturday. PA Images via Getty Images

Since turning 40 last year, Middleton has upped the ante when it comes to her public image. She’s become more conscious of the labels she’s wearing and where her support is directed toward — right now it’s at British brands only as she gears up for the king’s big day by wearing Eponine London, Suzannah London and LK Bennett.

“The coronation gown is really important. It’s got to look perfect from all angles and be laced with meaning, which is something that Sarah Burton did incredibly well with her wedding dress,” Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” told WWD in an interview.

“I’d be surprised if [Catherine] didn’t go for McQueen. If she doesn’t, it will undoubtedly be a British brand, so maybe Jenny Packham or Erdem,” she added.

Inside the Carlyle Hotel Met Gala Departures 2023

Met Gala 2023: Inside the Carlyle Hotel

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2023 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad