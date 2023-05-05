The Princess of Wales Wears Jenny Packham Ahead of Coronation Celebrations

LONDON — The time for the coronation of King Charles III is almost here for the British royal family.

Kate Middleton and her husband the Prince of Wales attended the Realm Governors General and Prime Ministers Lunch at Buckingham Palace, where the king was in attendance.

The princess wore a new custom white dress with long sleeves and a black detail trim at the waist and around the collar from Jenny Packham with black Aquazzura suede pumps, which are a favorite of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex.

The Princess of Wales has the same dress in black that she wore to greet members of the public outside Windsor Castle in September, right after the death of Queen Elizabeth II was announced.

The princess has worn Jenny Packham on several occasions before, including the glittering gold dress to the “No Time to Die” premiere in London in 2021 and on her first royal tour in 2011 to Calgary, Canada, she opted for a yellow Jenny Packham tea dress.

The Princess of Wales on a walkabout outside Buckingham Palace to meet well-wishers ahead of the coronation on Saturday. PA Images via Getty Images

Since turning 40 last year, Middleton has upped the ante when it comes to her public image. She’s become more conscious of the labels she’s wearing and where her support is directed toward — right now it’s at British brands only as she gears up for the king’s big day by wearing Eponine London, Suzannah London and LK Bennett.

“The coronation gown is really important. It’s got to look perfect from all angles and be laced with meaning, which is something that Sarah Burton did incredibly well with her wedding dress,” Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” told WWD in an interview.

“I’d be surprised if [Catherine] didn’t go for McQueen. If she doesn’t, it will undoubtedly be a British brand, so maybe Jenny Packham or Erdem,” she added.