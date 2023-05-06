Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

×
Camilla wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her coronation in 1953.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Queen Camilla arrives for her coronation at Westminster Abbey, on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Britain's King Charles III kisses the Holy Bible during his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Richard POHLE / POOL / AFP) (Photo by RICHARD POHLE/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's King Charles III attends his coronation at Westminster Abbey, in central London on May 6, 2023. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Victoria Jones / POOL / AFP) (Photo by VICTORIA JONES/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Britain's King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: King Charles III arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
LONDON — And the queen wore a Bruce Oldfield couture dress to the coronation of her husband, King Charles III.

Camilla, Queen Consort, wore a white gown with gold details to match her husband’s white robes. She wore the same necklace that Queen Elizabeth II wore for her own coronation in 1953. The necklace was made by Garrard and presented to Queen Victoria in 1858.

“I am honored to have been asked to design such an historic gown for Her Majesty. This really is the most important commission of my life. Very exciting and very special,” Bruce Oldfield told WWD.

“I have been designing outfits for the queen for over a decade now. The coronation dress is a style and silhouette that Her Majesty likes very much and it is sophisticated and appropriate for an occasion of grandeur such as this.

“An interesting element of the gown is that it reflects a more fluid and modern representation of the king and the queen consort’s affection for nature and the British countryside.  I think it is always a good idea to look back at history — not just to the late Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation gown, but to those before her as well, which I did,” he added.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM - SEPTEMBER 28: (EMBARGOED FOR PUBLICATION IN UK NEWSPAPERS UNTIL 24 HOURS AFTER CREATE DATE AND TIME) Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend the "No Time To Die" World Premiere at the Royal Albert Hall on September 28, 2021 in London, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)
Queen Camilla wearing Bruce Oldfield in 2021. Getty Images

Bruce Oldfield is a royal family favorite who used to make clothing for Princess Diana. In March, the British media had speculated that Queen Consort Camilla would chose him to design her dress on the big day.

Fashion-wise, the Queen Consort has never drifted from her sensible uniform of below-the-knee dresses and traditionally muted evening gowns, but once in a while she will mark the occasion with a big designer name. 

She appears to be taking a page out of her late mother-in-law’s style book, forging a signature look that’s meant to outlive runway trends. She’s never been one to hop from brand to brand — her trusted rotation of labels includes Burberry, Dior, Roy Allen, Anna Valentine and Fiona Clare.

At last year’s Trooping the Colour parade, she wore a blue ribbon-effect coat and dress by Bruce Oldfield.

“That’s why royal women will keep going back to someone like Bruce Oldfield because he really understands how to dress them for the bodies and for the occasions that they need outfits for,” said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style,” in an interview with WWD.

“That’s the mark of a great British designer, someone who can take their own ego out of it, and just ultimately create beautiful clothes which make women feel great,” she added.

