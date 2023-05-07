Kate Middleton Dresses Down in Reiss for the Day After the Coronation

×
The Princess of Wales wore a baby blue linen blazer from the British brand with Veja trainers to a walkabout in Windsor with her husband, Prince William.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Catherine, Princess of Wales poses for a selfie with a concertgoer during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held this evening on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms took place yesterday at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Catherine, Princess of Wales in Windsor the day after the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

LONDON Time to dress down.

Catherine, Princess of Wales wore a baby blue linen blazer from Reiss with Veja trainers to a walkabout in Windsor, where royal revelers continued to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III that took place on Saturday morning.

The Princess of Wales greeted members of the public with her husband Prince William ahead of Sunday night’s ​​coronation concert, where Lionel Richie, Katy Perry and Take That will be performing.

WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Catherine, Princess of Wales smiles during a walkabout meeting members of the public on the Long Walk near Windsor Castle, where the Coronation Concert to celebrate the coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla is being held this evening on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms took place yesterday at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Matthews-WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Princess of Wales wearing a Reiss blazer in Windsor the day after the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

At the coronation, the princess wore a long white Alexander McQueen gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She also wore the ceremonial dress uniform of the Welsh Guards.

Her ensemble nodded to Lee Alexander McQueen’s past designs, and in particular the fall 2008 show, “The Girl Who Lived in the Tree.” Like those models, the princess wore red, white and blue, and a headdress like a warrior queen.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales with Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte arrive ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Charity - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
The Waleses at the coronation of King Charles III. Getty Images

Instead of a tiara, she opted for a structured floral headpiece made from silver bullion, crystals and silver threads. The piece was made by the milliner Jess Collett in collaboration with Alexander McQueen.

On the day, she also paid homage to her mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing her South Sea Pearl earrings.

Diana first wore the earrings in November 1990 to the coronation banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

The Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, also wore McQueen.

The dress was white and had a little cape with embroidered lapels featuring a rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs, symbolizing the countries that make up Great Britain. She wore white mary jane shoes and a smaller version of the Princess of Wales’ crown.

