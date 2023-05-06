×
Friday's Digital Daily: May 5, 2023

The Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte Wear Alexander McQueen for the Coronation of King Charles III

Camilla, Queen Consort, Wears Bruce Oldfield for the Coronation of King Charles III

Inside the Coronation of King Charles III 

Kate Middleton paid homage to the late Diana, Princess of Wales by wearing her South Sea Pearl earrings for King Charles' coronation Service on May 6 at Westminster Abbey in London.

Britain's Catherine, Princess of Wales returns back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, was crowned alongside him, and will now be known as Queen Camilla. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
King Charles III waves as he receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London, on May 6, 2023, following his coronation. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London, on May 6, 2023, following his coronation. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: A general view of members of the public gathering outside Buckingham Palace after the ceremony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, was crowned alongside him, and will now be known as Queen Camilla. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON — The Princess of Wales is wearing Alexander McQueen for the coronation of King Charles III on Saturday morning.

Kate Middleton is dressed a long white gown with embroidered flowers symbolizing the four countries that make up Great Britain. She is also wearing the Royal Victorian Order Mantle and a silver and diamond floral headpiece instead of a tiara.

She is also paying homage to her mother-in-law, the late Diana, Princess of Wales, by wearing her South Sea Pearl earrings.

Diana first wore the earrings in November 1990 to the coronation banquet of Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko of Japan.

The Princess of Wales’ daughter, Princess Charlotte, is wearing a similar outfit to that of her mother. The dress is white and has a little cape with embroidered lapels. She’s wearing white mary jane shoes and smaller version of the Princess of Wales’ crown.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales arrives for the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Phil Noble - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
Princess Charlotte and the Princess of Wales in Alexander McQueen. Getty Images

Kate Middleton wore an Alexander McQueen wedding gown made by Sarah Burton on her wedding day in 2011.

Sartorially, the Prince and Princess of Wales have been “stepping up a level. If you look back at their trajectory as a couple, for a very long time they were seen as very relatable, very down-to-earth and quite casual. I think what we’ve seen a little bit more of in recent months is them looking much more serious,” like they mean business, said Bethan Holt, author of “The Queen: 70 Years of Majestic Style” and “The Duchess of Cambridge: A Decade of Modern Royal Style.”

Since the queen’s passing in September, the duties and responsibilities of the Princess of Wales have increased along with the ones of Prince William, the heir to the throne.

The Millennial Prince and Princess of Wales have made clear from the start that they want to be modern royals, in touch with their subjects and with the issues of the day. They want to be seen as compassionate change-makers, advocates for British charities and people, and strong parents to their three children.

