Princess Beatrice, Eugenie Wear Pink and Navy to Coronation of King Charles III

LONDON — The royal princesses, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, attended their uncle’s coronation at Westminster Abbey wearing pink and navy.

Princess Beatrice wore a hot pink dress from British brand Beulah London. Named the Sienna, it retails for 695 pounds, and is a wink to her daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice wore a gold Emily London headband with the dress.

A pregnant Princess Eugenie wore a navy Fendi by Kim Jones dress with a long black coat, a navy hat, and sandals. She carried the dark blue leather ISeeU Peekaboo bag from Fendi.

Prince Harry, who wore morning dress with his military service medals and the Victoria cross, walked into Westminster Abbey alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They were smiling and chatting.

The prince sat with the non-working royals in the third row at the abbey. According to British media reports, he is in London exclusively for the event, and will be returning immediately to Los Angeles, where he now lives with his family.

Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Westminster Abbey. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heads of state, members of the British parliament and other guests, and figures from the worlds of entertainment and fashion, were in attendance at the coronation, which began at 11:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Katy Perry, who’ll be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat.

Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attended on behalf of the U.S. President Joe Biden.

Biden and her granddaughter wore colors matching those of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia.

Biden’s dress is a Ralph Lauren periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

Finnegan Biden wore a long, cream-yellow cape dress. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.