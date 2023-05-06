×
Princess Beatrice, Eugenie Wear Pink and Navy to Coronation of King Charles III

The sisters walked into Westminster Abbey with their spouses, and Prince Harry.

LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: The Duke of Sussex arriving with Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 6, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Andrew Milligan - WPA Pool/Getty Images)
King Charles III waves as he receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London, on May 6, 2023, following his coronation. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Britain's Queen Camilla receives a royal salute from members of the military in the gardens of Buckingham Place in London, on May 6, 2023, following his coronation. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Andrew Milligan / POOL / AFP) (Photo by ANDREW MILLIGAN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON, ENGLAND - MAY 06: A general view of members of the public gathering outside Buckingham Palace after the ceremony during the Coronation of King Charles III and Queen Camilla on May 06, 2023 in London, England. The Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms takes place at Westminster Abbey today. Charles acceded to the throne on 8 September 2022, upon the death of his mother, Elizabeth II. (Photo by Dan Mullan/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Queen Camilla travel in the Gold State Coach, back to Buckingham Palace from Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, after their coronations. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, was crowned alongside him, and will now be known as Queen Camilla. (Photo by Odd ANDERSEN / AFP) (Photo by ODD ANDERSEN/AFP via Getty Images)
LONDON — The royal princesses, Princess Beatrice and Eugenie, attended their uncle’s coronation at Westminster Abbey wearing pink and navy.

Princess Beatrice wore a hot pink dress from British brand Beulah London. Named the Sienna, it retails for 695 pounds, and is a wink to her daughter, Sienna Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice wore a gold Emily London headband with the dress.

A pregnant Princess Eugenie wore a navy Fendi by Kim Jones dress with a long black coat, a navy hat, and sandals. She carried the dark blue leather ISeeU Peekaboo bag from Fendi.

Prince Harry, who wore morning dress with his military service medals and the Victoria cross, walked into Westminster Abbey alongside Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. They were smiling and chatting.

The prince sat with the non-working royals in the third row at the abbey. According to British media reports, he is in London exclusively for the event, and will be returning immediately to Los Angeles, where he now lives with his family.

TOPSHOT - Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank (front), Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (centre) and Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi arrive at Westminster Abbey in central London on May 6, 2023, ahead of the coronations of Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Camilla, Queen Consort. - The set-piece coronation is the first in Britain in 70 years, and only the second in history to be televised. Charles will be the 40th reigning monarch to be crowned at the central London church since King William I in 1066. Outside the UK, he is also king of 14 other Commonwealth countries, including Australia, Canada and New Zealand. Camilla, his second wife, will be crowned queen alongside him, and be known as Queen Camilla after the ceremony. (Photo by Aaron Chown / POOL / AFP) (Photo by AARON CHOWN/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank with Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi at Westminster Abbey. POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Heads of state, members of the British parliament and other guests, and figures from the worlds of entertainment and fashion, were in attendance at the coronation, which began at 11:00 a.m. local time on Saturday.

Katy Perry, who’ll be performing at the coronation concert at Windsor Castle on Sunday evening, wore a lilac Vivienne Westwood ensemble and hat. 

Jill Biden, and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden attended on behalf of the U.S. President Joe Biden. 

Biden and her granddaughter wore colors matching those of the Ukrainian flag as a gesture of support to the country that is under attack by Russia. 

Biden’s dress is a Ralph Lauren periwinkle blue jacket with an asymmetrical neckline; a knee-length pencil skirt and matching gloves. She is also wearing a petit bow hat, and a pair of cream heels, and is carrying a square clutch bag that matches her shoes.

Finnegan Biden wore a long, cream-yellow cape dress. She completed her look with a yellow floral hairband and a small vanity case-style bag.

