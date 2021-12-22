Kirin Debuts Capsule Collection for Farfetch

Although Kirin designer Peggy Gou is best known for her work as an electronic DJ, the world of high fashion was never outside her orbit.

In 2019, Off-White’s Virgil Abloh booked Gou to spin at one of his launch parties where he introduced her to executives from the New Guards Group, the holding company whose offering included Off-White, Heron Preston and Palm Angels and was acquired by Farfetch in 2019, and the idea to kick-start its first female-driven luxury streetwear brand was born.

The story of Kirin’s foundation epitomizes the sort of cross-breeding between music, culture and style that fits well with Gou’s aesthetic sensibility, one she is bringing to an exclusive capsule collection for mega e-tailer Farfetch.

Considered “genderful,” the capsule includes silken loungewear, curve-hugging denim and quirky knitwear rendered in a symphony of candy-coated hues. Gou’s designs are carefree in spirit, mirroring that of her fanbase: ravers from Generations Y and Z who require practical, yet eye-grabbing looks in which to trip to the beat.

Alongside the ready-to-wear on offer, they will flock to her bucket hats and mini shoppers embroidered with creatures from Korean mythology that nod to Gou’s heritage.

capsule collection. Kirin x Farfetch Courtesy of KIRIN

Graphics are a Kirin signature and those featured in the lineup draw upon the power of music and dance to unify individuals. Shadow-like figures twirl across cropped hoodies and trucker jackets, while a “Sound Wave” pattern lends an electric quality to pants and a matching bowling shirt.

The campaign looks celebrate creative expression, highlighting Gou’s mission to design clothes that transcend gender and geographical borders. The collection is now available to shop exclusively on Farfetch’s e-commerce.

Kirin x Farfetch capsule collection. Courtesy of Kirin

Kirin x Farfetch capsule collection. Courtesy of Kirin