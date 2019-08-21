Kirna Zabête is all grown up, and she’s aged beautifully.

Owner Beth Buccini today will mark the 20th anniversary – which is actually Sept. 9 – by hosting a cocktail event celebrating Fendi’s fall 2019 collection at Kirna Zabête’s East Hampton digs at 66 Newtown Lane.

Kirna Zabête launched a pop-up shop in East Hampton in the summer of 2016. Buccini was hooked by Labor Day. “I said there is absolutely no way I’m closing this store,” she recalled. “Everyone is relaxed. You need something to wear that night. I had a sense it would work because people started calling me in [Manhattan] and saying, ‘When are you coming out? Can you bring me this or that.'”

No retail anniversary would be complete without an exclusive collection, and Kirna Zabête’s consists of 20 items such as Johanna Ortiz’s midi dress, Le Sirenusse’s crop top and Cesta Collective bucket tote, among other items. Each product bears some significance to Buccini for being among the early brands sold at the store, or being a recent discovery.

The collection also includes vibrantly printed summer frocks, swimsuits, sensually-blended candles, acrylic neon box signs, and a Hextor Saxe backgammon set.

East Hampton, Bryn Mawr and Palm Beach, will activate special events to commemorate the anniversary with their customers. These will include a fall 2019 collection launch with luxury fashion house, Fendi at the East Hampton boutique, daily astrology readings from Astro Twins, a live DJ set from Harley Viera Newton, floral arrangements by FlowerBx, pastries by Dominique Ansel and clothing customization by Redone during New York Fashion Week at the SoHo location.

Buccini was 27 years old when she opened the 5,000-square-foot store on Greene Street in Manhattan’s SoHo, with University of Virginia pal Sarah Easley.

“I graduated at 21 and worked at Mirabella and New York Magazine,” she said. “I ended up being the fashion editor at New York Magazine.” The women worked out of their apartments and took meetings in cafes. “It was truly pre-Internet, we barely had e-mail addresses,” Buccini said.