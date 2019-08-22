Kirna Zabete is all grown up, and she’s aged beautifully.

Owner Beth Buccini on Thursday will mark the 20th anniversary – which is actually Sept. 9 – by hosting a cocktail event celebrating Fendi‘s fall 2019 collection at Kirna Zabete’s East Hampton digs at 66 Newtown

Lane.

Kirna Zabete launched a pop-up shop in East Hampton in the summer of 2016. Buccini was hooked by Labor Day. “I said there is absolutely no way I’m closing this store,” she recalled. “Everyone is relaxed. You need something to wear that night. I had a sense it would work because people started calling me in [Manhattan] and saying, ‘When are you

coming out? Can you bring me this or that.'”

No retail anniversary would be complete without without an exclusive commemorating capsule collection. Kirna Zabete’s features vibrantly-printed summer frocks and swimsuits, sensually-blended candles and acrylic neon box signs, among other products. Buccini tapped 20 designers and brands that reflect Kirna Zabete’s colorful, exuberant ethos and were chosen for being among the store’s early brands, a recent new discoveries or touching her in some other way.

There’s Adam Lippes‘ special edition top, La Double J’s Short & Sassy floral dress, Of Rare Origin’s floral gold hoop earrings, a resort wear by Le Sirenuse, Hector Saxe backgammon set, Cesta Collective bucket tote, and exclusive dresses by HVN, Johanna Ortiz, Magda Butrym, and Les Reveries, among others. Prices for the capsule, which is available at Kirna Zabete’s four locations and kirnazabete.com, range from $60 to $1,550.

East Hampton, Bryn Mawr and Palm Beach, will activate special events to commemorate the anniversary with their customers. Events will include a fall 2019 collection launch with luxury fashion house, Fendi at the East Hampton boutique, daily astrology readings from Astro Twins, floral arrangements by FlowerBx, pastries by Dominique Ansel and clothing customization by Redone during New York Fashion Week at the SoHo boutique.

Buccini was 27 years old when she opened the 5,000-square-foot store on Greene Street in Manhattan’s SoHo, with University of Virginia pal Sarah Easley.

“I graduated at 21 and worked at Mirabella and New York Magazine,” she said. “I ended up being the fashion editor at New York Magazine. The women worked out of their apartments and took meetings in cafes. “It was truly pre-internet, we barely had email addresses,” Buccini said.