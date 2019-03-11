WHAT MRS. CHANCE THE RAPPER WORE: For her star-studded Newport Beach wedding on Saturday to longtime beau Chance The Rapper, bride Kirsten Corley chose an all-white strapless dress by bridal designer Galia Lahav. The groom wore a white tuxedo jacket and black bow tie.

It’s “a piece she fell in love with last fall,” said Chicago-based designer Azeeza Khan, who helped the bride style her wedding look and also designed Corley’s shower and engagement dresses.

“The overall look is very majestic, but what’s nonconventional about it is that it’s a two-piece separate with a beaded lace corset bodysuit tucked into an extremely dramatic, classic ball skirt in organza with French lace abstract appliqués. It does read as a one piece.”

Corley’s chic wedding dress is much like her style, Khan said, saying she’s “classic and elegant,” with a fresh, youthful element. Case in point: the bride sported a pair of flat midnight blue velvet Jimmy Choos on her big day.

“She’s super tall so she has the luxury of being able to pull off a flat shoe for the wedding,” Khan said.

The two met and became friends after planning a play date via Instagram since their daughters are close in age.

“Beyond just being Chicago moms, we of course connected on my collections. So being able to understand her style, what fit she preferred, etc. was nice and I was able to make personal recommendations that she trusted. She has a strong sense of self and confidence with a good understanding of what works for her,” Khan said.

For instance, “for her engagement party, we wanted to keep her look effortless and easy. So we opted for a tie-front wrap dress in a lightweight white crepe de chine, with voluminous sheer chiffon balloon sleeves,” Khan said, and “for her bridal shower, we went for a more classic look. We used a heavyweight ivory silk dupioni for a cinched-waist silhouette that laced up in the back. It was a very timeless look but the open lace up back added an alluring element and the midi length was perfect for her brunch party.”

The celebrity audience at the beach wedding reportedly included Kim Kardashian, Kanye West and Dave Chapelle.