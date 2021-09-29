×
Kith Commemorates 10 Years With New Collection, Book That Previews Upcoming Drops

The 300-page book features archive content, drop previews and offers early access to new collections.

KXTH Book
The KXTH Book, a 300-page tome chronicling the lifestyle brand's 10-year history. Courtesy Photo

Kith is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this season with a commemorative book and a new collection, aptly dubbed the 10 Year Collection.

In lieu of a fashion presentation, the New York City-based lifestyle brand led by Ronnie Fieg created the 300-page KXTH Book that chronicles Kith’s history, from its first stand-alone store in Brooklyn that opened on Sept. 30, 2011, to today, and features archival imagery of the brand’s products and store designs, plus interviews with friends of the brand.

“The book includes memories from the past decade, as well as a first look at the collections we’ll be releasing for the rest of this year,” Fieg told WWD. “As you flip from front to back, you’ll really see the evolution of the brand. Especially since our collections this year reflect where we are now as a brand, which is more mature and evolved as we’ve ever been. It’s also the first place where our story can be seen in one place. With how much we do on a yearly, even monthly basis, it’s hard to give people context about how we work on projects to live within our timeline. Giving people this context in a single place is probably what I’m most excited about.”

Fieg turned to former GQ creative director Jim Moore, former Details Magazine style director Eugene Tong, photographer Sebastian Kim and longtime men’s wear writer Jian DeLeon to bring his artistic vision of the book to life. In addition, customers who purchase the book will gain early access to select styles from the upcoming collections.

“We’ve never done something like this before, and the team worked incredibly hard to create this experience and ensure it would be fair for book owners,” he said. “We’re going to announce more details about this in the weeks following the book’s release, but I’m very excited to offer this to the customers who are able to get a book.”

Daniel Arsham in the Kith 10 Year Collection
Daniel Arsham in the Kith 10 Year Collection. Courtesy Photo

In addition to the book launch, the brand will launch on Oct. 8 at Kith stores and online, the first drop of the 10 Year Collection, Fall 1, that includes Kith Classics and a collaboration with Russell Athletic.

Fall 1, according to Fieg, features many nods to Kith’s history.

“The entire collection is based on our 30-color palette, which we developed over the years and is based on the colors we use most when designing,” he said. “We then selected our best silhouettes from our archive and assigned them to each of the 30 color values. So each piece is a unique silhouette offered in a color from the palette.”

Later, Kith will release Fall 2 comprised of partnerships with Adidas Terrex, Asics, Russell Athletic, Timberland, Clarks Originals, franchises Star Wars and Monopoly, as well as sports teams including the New York Yankees, New York Mets and New York Knicks. The brand tapped friends like Daniel Arsham, Victor Cruz, Nigel Sylvester, Adrian Brody, Bobby Cannavale and Michael J. Fox to model the collection.

