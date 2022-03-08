Kith Launches Aaliyah Collection for International Women’s Day

Kith is celebrating International Women’s Day with a collaboration capsule for Aaliyah.

The New York City-based retailer teamed up with the Aaliyah Estate and photographer Robert Whitman to produce apparel bearing images of the late R&B singer. Kith Women T-shirts and hoodies feature custom Kith font detailing, Whitman’s photos of Aaliyah, one of which is a collage of photo prints, or have phrases like her nickname, “babygirl,” on a cropped crewneck, and “Let Me Know,” the opening and repeating line in the single “At Your Best” from her first album “Age Ain’t Nothing but a Number.”

In addition, the retailer produced five unisex vintage-style T-shirts in a range of colors.

“I’m a huge fan of Kith and all that Ronnie has achieved, in taking that first store in Brooklyn and expanding it into a brand that touches the four corners of the globe. Aaliyah was born in Brooklyn, grew up in Detroit, and went on to touch the whole world with her light and creativity,” said estate manager and Aaliyah’s brother, Rashad Haughton, in a statement. “That’s why I felt that Kith would be the perfect partner to release unseen photos of my sister on their incredible fashion designs.”

Haughton approached Kith founder Ronnie Fieg and Kith chief impact officer Sharifa Murdock in 2020 to partner on a project to honor the singer. While working together, Kith learned that Aaliyah graduated from her high school, the Detroit School of Arts, with a 4.0 GPA. They created a short film on the school’s current dance team and their principal, Dr. Mayowa Lisa Reynolds, who spoke about the singer’s impact on the school.

“It was so gratifying to be on set with the passionate, energetic young dancers at the Detroit School of the Arts,” said Murdock in a statement. “I learned so much from them in the time we spent together filming — they made me want to be back in high school! Aaliyah’s spirit truly lives on in their bright talent and futures, and the most fitting tribute we could conceive to give her is to help support them in this small way. Rest in Peace.”

Born on Jan. 16, 1979, Aaliyah is an influential, award-winning artist who, before her untimely passing in 2001, had made her mark on the Billboard charts with just three albums including the best-performing self-titled album, “Aaliyah,” in 2001. She was also starting to make waves in film starring alongside Jet Li in film “Romeo Must Die.” She was in a plane crash on Aug. 25, 2001, on a return flight to the U.S. from The Bahamas that killed eight additional passengers on board with her. They traveled to film the music video for the single “Rock the Boat.”

The collection launches Tuesday at all Kith shops. Fifty percent of the proceeds will be directed to Aaliyah’s alma mater, the Detroit School of Arts, and to I Support the Girls, a foundation that collects and distributes essential items and hygenic products to women experiencing homelessness, impoverishment and distress.