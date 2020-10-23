Just days after unveiling its collaboration collection, Kith and BMW are today releasing for limited preorder the BMW M4 Competition x Kith. The preorder is also tied to the launch of the Kith for BMW collection of apparel, accessories and collectibles, the largest collection to date for the New York City-based lifestyle brand.

The Kith version of the car is limited to 150 units worldwide and will retail between $109,000 to $120,000.

The M4 Competition coupe bears design touches seen on the 1989 BMW E30 M3 car that the automaker and Kith founder Ronnie Fieg redesigned. That includes a reworked fusion logo, which is the first time BMW has changed its Roundel for a collaboration partner. The logo bears an extra ring around the Roundel in light blue, dark blue and red and bright Kith lettering. A black Kith logo appears on the rear decklid with the tri-color BMW M stripes.

Additional elements include Kith-embossed black merino leather and multicolor ambient mood lighting. In addition, the car will arrive in 2021 as a model year 2022 vehicle, and limited-edition models are available in matte paint finishes of black, silver and white.

“Everything we work on at Kith has to come from an authentic place,” said Fieg. “Some of my favorite memories from growing up came from going to visit my grandfather and riding around in his BMWs in the 1980s. I remember he had an E21 320i and that his prized possession was a white E30 M3. These moments in my life really shaped my passion for BMW, so working on this project with them has brought everything full circle.”

Markus Flasch, chief executive officer of BMW M GmbH, added, “This is not the first time BMW M GmbH has released a limited edition of one of our cars as part of an exclusive collaboration. The tie-up with Ronnie Fieg and Kith is a great opportunity for BMW M GmbH to bridge the gap between the original BMW M3 and our new BMW M4 Competition Coupé for the sixth generation of this iconic model range. It also allows us to spread the word to an exciting new target group, as the lifestyle fashion scene transforms from a cultural phenomenon to a global way of life, bringing a new and very distinct brand of exclusivity to many different areas.”