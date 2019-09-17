Kith Women is paying tribute to a longtime cultural icon.

The cult-favorite fashion brand is teaming up with Barbie for her 60th anniversary, giving the doll a streetwear makeover with miniature apparel and accessories from Kith Women’s collections.

“For 60 years, Barbie has been an international pop culture phenomenon offering girls around the globe a chance to play, tell stories and, most importantly, to dream,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg. “Kith echoes this mind-set by presenting an immersive world for its customers by engaging them through a unique retail environment that fosters creativity.”

The collaboration will include a styling contest at Kith’s SoHo store starting Sept. 21, where guests can style the Kith Women x Barbie dolls in over 80 doll-sized pieces from the brand’s collection by appointment. A panel of judges, including Kith Women’s director Jackie Kim, Fieg and stylists Dianne Garcia, Ade Samuel and Maeve Reilly — who have worked with celebrities such as Beyoncé, SZA, Kendrick Lamar, Khloé Kardashian and Hailey Bieber, among others — will choose the top six looks, which will be posted on Kith Women’s social platforms to be voted on. The winning doll will then be produced in a limited-edition quantity to be released in late 2020.

In addition to celebrating her 60th anniversary, Barbie was awarded with the CFDA Board of Directors’ Tribute Award last June, joining an esteemed list of honorees that include former First Lady Michelle Obama, Gloria Steinem, Cecile Richards, Tom Ford, Janelle Monáe and former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg.

Kith, on the other hand, has been embarking on a number of partnerships this year, including Estée Lauder, Don Julio Tequila and skin-care brand Malin + Goetz.

Along with the styling contest, Kith’s SoHo store will feature a Barbie exhibition celebrating the doll’s 60-year history. The store will exhibit the original Barbie in her iconic black-and-white chevron swimsuit from 1959 and other signature looks throughout the doll’s history. The exhibit will be on display from Sept. 21 to Oct. 2.

A limited-edition Kith Women x Barbie T-shirt will also be available for the first 200 customers at the flagship.

