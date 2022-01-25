×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday's Digital Daily: January 25, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Sunny Jain Leaves Unilever in Corporate Shakeup After Failed GSK Bid

Fashion

Chanel Couture Spring 2022

Business

Alicia Keys Partners With Athleta on New Collection

Kith Creates Capsule for Team USA

The 27-piece collection features reimagined Kith staples such as hoodies and puffers.

Dave East in a look from
Dave East in a look from the Kith for Team USA — Winter Olympics line.

Kith is once again celebrating the Olympics by creating an elevated lifestyle collection for Team USA. The 27-style collection offers reimagined versions of Kith staples created from the brand’s custom-milled fabrics and also serves as the debut of an original logo designed by Kith that is exclusive to this partnership.

The assortment includes a range of outerwear silhouettes such as the Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket offered in white with a custom snow mountain graphic created specifically for this collection. The graphic is used throughout the line, on hoodies, cardigans, reversible bucket hats and other accessories. Other hoodies, crewnecks and Kith’s Williams I Sweatpant feature the exclusive logo along with a Kith classic logo.

Accessories range from headwear and socks to water bottles and snowboards. A range of caps, bucket hats, and beanies feature the co-branded artwork as does a 16 oz. canteen created in partnership with Corkcicle. In addition, a 158 cm snowboard, in partnership with Capita, showcases the snow mountains artwork on one side and a Kith classic logo on the opposite.

Kith for Team USA — Winter Olympics will be available starting Friday at all Kith shops and online starting at 11 a.m. and on the Kith European website beginning at 11 a.m. CET. Kith also created a video with rapper Dave East centered around teamwork that began airing on the Kith website on Tuesday.

Kith first partnered with Team USA to create a collection in July 2020 for the Summer Games in Tokyo, which tied into the opening of the company’s Tokyo flagship that summer.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

Video: ‘And Just Like That’ Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad