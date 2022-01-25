Kith Creates Capsule for Team USA

Kith is once again celebrating the Olympics by creating an elevated lifestyle collection for Team USA. The 27-style collection offers reimagined versions of Kith staples created from the brand’s custom-milled fabrics and also serves as the debut of an original logo designed by Kith that is exclusive to this partnership.

The assortment includes a range of outerwear silhouettes such as the Midi Puffer Jacket and Quilted Track Jacket offered in white with a custom snow mountain graphic created specifically for this collection. The graphic is used throughout the line, on hoodies, cardigans, reversible bucket hats and other accessories. Other hoodies, crewnecks and Kith’s Williams I Sweatpant feature the exclusive logo along with a Kith classic logo.

Accessories range from headwear and socks to water bottles and snowboards. A range of caps, bucket hats, and beanies feature the co-branded artwork as does a 16 oz. canteen created in partnership with Corkcicle. In addition, a 158 cm snowboard, in partnership with Capita, showcases the snow mountains artwork on one side and a Kith classic logo on the opposite.

Kith for Team USA — Winter Olympics will be available starting Friday at all Kith shops and online starting at 11 a.m. and on the Kith European website beginning at 11 a.m. CET. Kith also created a video with rapper Dave East centered around teamwork that began airing on the Kith website on Tuesday.

Kith first partnered with Team USA to create a collection in July 2020 for the Summer Games in Tokyo, which tied into the opening of the company’s Tokyo flagship that summer.