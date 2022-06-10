Kith and New Balance Celebrate Anniversaries With Collection

New Balance and Ronnie Fieg are in celebration mode this month.

The partners are commemorating the 40th anniversary of the New Balance 990 sneaker, the 10th anniversary of Kith and Fieg’s own 40th birthday with a collection comprised of four generations of the 990 silhouette.

Fieg reinterpreted four of his favorite colorways from previous collaborations on the four 990 versions that will be available in family sizing from adult to crib sizes (the pre-school, toddler and crib sizes will be available only in the 990V4 sneakers).

The first launch on June 15, the 990V4 in the United Arrows & Sons colorway is updated with pony hair elements, extended black accents and Napa-like pigskin suede. The next launch, the 990V3 in Daytona, releasing on June 16, has tan luggage leather, pink accents and navy pigskin, nodding to Fieg’s family vacations. The 990V2 “Cyclades” launches June 17 and is inspired by the New Balance V2 and beach dwelling, specifically bright umbrellas, dusty sand and ocean water. The last launch is June 18, with the 990V1 Dusty Rose, inspired by the first Kith exclusive New Balance sneaker that was originally a 990V2 sneaker.

Though the sneakers roll out from June 15 through 18, Kith is offering early access to purchase styles beginning June 13 on their mobile app.

This collaboration continues a hot streak for New Balance. The footwear brand has seen much success through collaborations with Kith, Aime Leon Dore and Joefreshgoods — Teddy Santis, Aime Leon Dore founder, is now creative director of NB’s Made in USA line, and Joefreshgoods was made the creative director of NB’s Conversations Among Us campaign in April this year.

In resale, often a marker for a brand’s popularity, New Balance was among the top five brands on StockX.

Kith has been celebrating their 10th anniversary since 2021 and memorialized the milestone with a 10-year anniversary book and collection. The New York City retailer also opened a new store in Honolulu.

