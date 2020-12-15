Kith x Knicks arrives this NBA season.

The New York City-based retailer teamed with Nike and the New York Knicks to design the NBA franchise’s City Edition uniform for the 2020-21 NBA season, and also on a 16-piece apparel and footwear collection for fans that will launch at Kith stores and on its website on Dec. 18.

First, the special uniform to be worn during Knicks games every Friday night and at tentpole and nationally televised games, is a black jersey with blue and orange gradient side panels and the team name and phrase “city never sleeps” on the body also in the color gradient surrounding the player jersey number. The jersey also features Nike’s NYC logo and the Squarespace branding as the website publishing platform is a marketing partner for the team.

“I’m a Knicks fan for life,” said Kith founder Ronnie Fieg on an Instagram post Tuesday that revealed the project. He also shared a version of the jersey featuring a black monochromatic version of the Knicks triangular logo replaced with the Kith name.

The apparel collection, which was designed to celebrate the partnership, includes hoodies and sweatpants with Nike Swoosh logo patterns, co-branded Ts, crewnecks and windrunner tracksuits, as well as two New Era caps with the Knicks triangular logo reimagined with the Kith name, and a Kith for Nike Air Force 1 Low sneaker in premium white pebbled leather. The retail price for the Nike Air Force 1 is $130, the headwear is $59.50, and the apparel ranges from $65 to $225.

This week, Kith revealed the collection with a video of Dipset rappers Cam’ron, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana performing on the Knicks court at Madison Square Garden.