Kith Partners With Star Wars on Latest Collaboration

May the Force Be With You could be the newest mantra for Kith founder Ronnie Fieg.

The merchant has teamed with Lucasfilm on a collection inspired by the company’s Star Wars franchise, featuring apparel, accessories and home goods for men and kids.

The men’s line is comprised of 54 styles, including reprised partnerships with Modernica and Golden Bear. The pieces include jacquard tapestry artwork of climactic scenes from the Star Wars films; a varsity jacket with custom chenille patches referencing various elements of the epic space fantasy; as well as knitwear and oxford shirts featuring character motifs. The apparel offering includes hoodies, crewnecks and T-shirts bearing graphics inspired by initial concept art and the Lucasfilm logo.

For kids, nine styles are offered — Ts, hoodies and onsies — with similar graphics to that found in the men’s line.

The graphics were inspired by the hit movies.

The accessories and home goods include marbled replicas of Darth Vader and stormtrooper helmets, as well as a Case Study Shell Chair, limited to 155 pieces, created with Modernica and featuring original concept art graphics. A mouse pad and bottle opener and a range of headwear including beanies, caps and a bucket hat — co-branded with galactic motifs round out the offering.

The Star Wars Kith collection will be released on Monday at 11 a.m. EST at all Kith shops and on the company’s e-commerce site. It will also be offered at 11 a.m. CET time that day at Kith’s European website.

Kith, which celebrated its 10th anniversary this year, has partnered with a range of brands over the years including Levi’s, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Nike, Coca-Cola and others. Fieg started the business as a 580-square-foot footwear annex inside the Atrium store in Brooklyn in 2011, and it has grown into a buzzy retailer and a coveted brand, with eight flagships and three shops-in-shop around the world and around 400 employees.