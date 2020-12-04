Kith Treats, the cereal-inspired snack bar located inside of Ronnie Fieg’s Kith boutiques, has teamed with none other than Lucky Charms for the holidays. While leprechauns aren’t typically linked to the Christmas season, it’s the sort of unexpected crossover that feels particularly right for 2020. The collaboration, Lucky Kithmas, includes a red-and-green holiday-themed version of the cereal and launches Monday.

Ahead of the official release, the collection will be available during a pop-up at Bryant Park Winter Village holiday market this weekend, where visitors can shop the product range which includes hoodies, shirts, hats, outerwear, and accessories. includes and also order from a holiday-themed Kith Treats ice cream menu. The cereal (which features its mascot outfitted in Kith) and collection will be available to order online and at Kith boutiques in SoHo, Brooklyn, Miami, L.A., and Tokyo. Kith Treats bars at those same locations will serve a special themed food menu Dec. 7 through Dec. 13, which will also be available during the Bryan Park pop-up.

Kith continues to rack up brand collaborations this year. The company released a line with BMW in October, and in 2020 has also launched new products with Russell Athletics, MLB, New Balance, Coca-Cola and Looney Tunes. The real question, though: who will Kith team up with for St. Patrick’s Day?

More From WWD:

Chipotle Launching Sustainable Apparel Line Dyed With Avocados

Kith Teams With BMW for Collection