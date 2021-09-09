×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Thursday’s Digital Daily: September 9, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Carolina Herrera and Wes Gordon’s 40 Years of Divine Decadence

Business

Valentino CEO Jacopo Venturini on Growing, Repositioning Couture House

Fashion

Carolina Herrera President Emilie Rubinfeld on Building Brand Staying Power

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First Kids Collection

The 28-piece collection offers Kith's unique take on the children's wear brand's workwear-inspired staples.

Campaign images for the Kith Kids
Campaign images for the Kith Kids x OshKosh B'gosh capsule.

The Kith collaboration juggernaut continues to chug along.

The latest partnership for the New York-based brand is with OshKosh B’gosh — a 28-piece capsule that marks the first collaboration with Kith Kids. The line draws its inspiration from OshKosh’s workwear aesthetic and includes Americana-inspired classics such as the brand’s signature rinse wash denim and hickory stripe that Kith infused with new contemporary design elements. This same detailing is seen in custom washes, worn-in details and fabric distressing for the collection that features co-branded Kith and Oshkosh B’gosh logo treatments.

Campaign images for the Kith Kids x OshKosh B'gosh capsule.
The line is co-branded.

“I’m always inspired by brands like OshKosh B’gosh that stand the test of time,” said Ronnie Fieg, founder and creative director of Kith. “I can’t think of a better partner for our first-ever Kith Kids exclusive collaboration.”

“As we continue to write the next chapters of the OshKosh B’gosh brand story, collaborating with an innovator like Kith was a natural fit for us; this classic-meets-modern partnership will evoke nostalgia and excitement among consumers,” said Jeff Jenkins, executive vice president of global marketing for OshKosh parent Carter’s Inc. “The collection bridges timeless, heritage childhood staples with groundbreaking design for a game-changing assortment.”

In addition to the collaborative pieces, Kith is introducing a 25-piece assortment of Kith Kids Classics in pieces including Ts, crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants in an autumn-hued earth tone palette.

The Kith for OshKosh B’gosh will be released Friday at all Kith shops and online in the U.S. and overseas.

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Kith Teams With OshKosh on First

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad