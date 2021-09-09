Kith Teams With OshKosh on First Kids Collection

The Kith collaboration juggernaut continues to chug along.

The latest partnership for the New York-based brand is with OshKosh B’gosh — a 28-piece capsule that marks the first collaboration with Kith Kids. The line draws its inspiration from OshKosh’s workwear aesthetic and includes Americana-inspired classics such as the brand’s signature rinse wash denim and hickory stripe that Kith infused with new contemporary design elements. This same detailing is seen in custom washes, worn-in details and fabric distressing for the collection that features co-branded Kith and Oshkosh B’gosh logo treatments.

The line is co-branded.

“I’m always inspired by brands like OshKosh B’gosh that stand the test of time,” said Ronnie Fieg, founder and creative director of Kith. “I can’t think of a better partner for our first-ever Kith Kids exclusive collaboration.”

“As we continue to write the next chapters of the OshKosh B’gosh brand story, collaborating with an innovator like Kith was a natural fit for us; this classic-meets-modern partnership will evoke nostalgia and excitement among consumers,” said Jeff Jenkins, executive vice president of global marketing for OshKosh parent Carter’s Inc. “The collection bridges timeless, heritage childhood staples with groundbreaking design for a game-changing assortment.”

In addition to the collaborative pieces, Kith is introducing a 25-piece assortment of Kith Kids Classics in pieces including Ts, crewnecks, hoodies, and sweatpants in an autumn-hued earth tone palette.

The Kith for OshKosh B’gosh will be released Friday at all Kith shops and online in the U.S. and overseas.