Kith is headed to Hawaii.

On Friday, the buzzy New York-based company will open the doors to its latest flagship in the Royal Hawaiian Center in Honolulu. It will offer Kith apparel and a selection of footwear for men, women and children, including a special Air Force 1 sneaker that the brand created with Nike to commemorate the location.

The shoe is inspired by the map of Hawaii and features an all-white leather upper with light blue details on the velvet lining and embroidered mini-toe Swoosh, while the tongue label reads: “Kith Air Force 1” above a map of Hawaii. The quarter panels are debossed with Kith’s monogram pattern, while the sole is beige. Other details include special Kith Air logos, a reimagining of the Nike Air logo, embroidered on the heel tabs and printed on the footbeds.

The Kith for Nike Air Force 1 “Hawaii” store will only be available at the Hawaii store and will not be sold online or at any other Kith location.

This will mark the seventh Kith store, following locations in SoHo, Brooklyn, Miami, Los Angeles, Tokyo and Paris. There is also a Kith Kids store on Bleecker Street and the brand is carried in Bergdorf Goodman, Hirshleifers and Selfridges.

Kith teased the store opening last week on its Instagram page, saying: “We are proud to announce the opening of our Hawaii flagship this month.” On Monday, the brand declined to provide any further details on the size of the store, its design or the price of the shoe.

When Kith opened in Paris in February, a similar special sneaker was created that retailed for 130 euros. That store, the brand’s first European flagship, is its largest to date, with 16,000 square feet over three floors at 49 Rue Pierre Charron.