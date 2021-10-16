Kith to Release ‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’ Capsule

The next chapter in Kith’s partnership with HBO is an apparel and accessories capsule highlighting the comedy series “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” which will be released next week.

The collection of 16 styles reimagines key moments from the show through a Kith lens. It includes hoodies, crewnecks and Ts depicting key moments from the show, specifically Larry David’s most famous quotes and moods. The hoodies and crewneck are offered in Kith’s signature fleece while the Ts are made from the brand’s cotton jersey. The Ts have undergone an extensive wash process to look and feel like vintage items with a distressed appearance.

The capsule also includes mugs, a wood coaster and poster and all pieces feature both Kith and “Curb Your Enthusiasm” co-branding.

To promote the launch, the campaign tapped actor actor and comedian J.B. Smoove, who plays Leon Black on the show.

The line will release on Monday at all Kith stores and at the company’s e-commerce site.

Earlier this year, Kith revealed that it had inked an ongoing partnership with the cable station to create apparel and accessories collections using graphics from some of its most-famous programs; the first capsule was released in March. Over the years, Kith, which is celebrating its 10th anniversary in 2021, has partnered with everyone from BMW and Nike to Coca-Cola and Versace.