Kith has turned to some Olympic legends to be the faces of its Team USA collection that will launch later this month.

Leading up to the July 30 drop of the men’s, women’s and children’s collection, Kith has created a special campaign featuring several former gold medalists including Shannon Lee Miller; swimmer Aaron Peirsol; two members of the U.S. men’s basketball “Dream Team,” and others.

Starting on July 24 and running for six days until the launch, Kith will release a new image every day on its social media campaign featuring athletes who have won a corresponding number of Olympic gold medals as there are days remaining until the launch.

The first image kicking off the six-day countdown features beach volleyball teammates Kerri Walsh Jennings and Misty May-Treanor, who won a total of six gold medals at the 2004, 2008 and 2012 Olympic Games.

A Kith spokesperson declined to provide any more specifics on the other athletes who will be featured, the depth of the collection and its prices.

The collection will be sold at Kith’s U.S. flagships as well as on its website.