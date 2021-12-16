Kith Treats Teams With Dominique Ansel for the Holidays

After teaming up with Lucky Charms last holiday season, Kith Treats — the cereal-inspired snack bar located inside of Ronnie Fieg’s Kith boutiques — is partnering with another colorful breakfast brand: Trix. And this year, they enlisted the help of pastry chef Dominique Ansel.

The holiday pop-up, Trix Kithmas, will feature a limited menu created by Ansel. The chef incorporated the colorful cereal into all of the treats on offer, which include a Panettone Trix Trifle, Hot Chocolate Trixshake and various ice cream sundaes. The weeklong collaboration will be available at Kith Treats locations in New York, Miami and L.A. from Sunday, Dec. 18, through Sunday, Dec. 26. Accompanying branded merch, accessories, and cereal box, will be sold in Kith boutiques and online.

“We’ve known the Kith team for several years and have always wanted to collaborate on something together,” said Ansel of the collaboration. “They always have their pulse on creativity and flavors that both are nostalgic and also cutting-edge. It was so much fun to work on this and I can’t wait for everyone to try it this holiday season.”

Kith continues to add new, often unexpected, collaborations to its stable. Recent brand link-ups include the New York Knicks, OshKosh, Barbie and Larry David’s series “Curb Your Enthusiasm.”

Dominique Ansel Courtesy

Trix Kithmas at Kith Treats.

