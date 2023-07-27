Kiton’s KNT Designs Off-field Uniforms for Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

NAPLES-LONDON: Making its first push into the fashion-soccer marketing bonanza, Kiton’s sibling label KNT has sealed a two-year partnership with the British Tottenham Hotspur F.C. soccer team to become its off-field formalwear supplier.

In keeping with its ethos of blending Neapolitan sartorial prowess with the modern penchant for high-tech, high-comfort gear, KNT created three activewear outfits to be sported by the London-based soccer team’s players and coaching staff.

The company said the tie-in reflects the penchant for soccer of twin brothers Walter and Mariano De Matteis — who are behind the KNT label — as well as late Kiton founder Ciro Paone’s appreciation of British tailoring.

Blending blue and white nuances, both distinctive of the London-based soccer team, the outfits include a single-breasted mélange suit bearing a subdued, crossroad-inspired pattern layered over a white cotton and linen crewneck and jersey polo shirt; a utilitarian suit featuring an overshirt and jogger pants crafted from superfine, 14-micron wool, and a more decidedly activewear ensemble comprised of a waterproof hooded windbreaker, a zippered viscose sweater, T-shirt and cargo pants.

“The Tottenham Hotspur F.C. family is very similar to ours, that’s why our values immediately matched. Additionally, KNT embodies the agonistic, dynamic and high-end spirit of the Premier League [British soccer championship], which is one of the world’s most watched championships,” said Antonio De Matteis, Kiton’s chief executive officer. “For a company like Kiton, being part of London’s international scene through a partnership with a historic club like the [Tottenham Hot] Spurs is the best way to make a debut in the sports industry.”

Commonly referred to as Tottenham or Spurs, the team, now home to such soccer champions as Dejan Kulusevski, James Maddison, Yves Bissouma and Harry Kane, among others, was founded in 1882.

The soccer club has a cockerel standing upon a ball flanked by the Latin motto “Audere est Facere,” or “to dare is to do,” as its emblem and players have traditionally worn white shirts and navy blue shorts as their home kit, currently manufactured by Nike, since the 1898-99 season.

Home matches have been played in the 62,850-capacity Tottenham Hotspur Stadium since April 2019. It has traditionally rivaled the Arsenal F.C., with which it competes for the North London Derby.

“In Kiton we are proud to have a formalwear partner that will provide our players and coaching staff with exceptional design and tailoring, that will exude professionalism and maximize comfort as they arrive for matches — a crucial stage in the preparation for the 90 minutes ahead,” said Ryan Noris, commercial sale director at Tottenham Hotspur F.C.

A sketch of the KNT-designed Tottenham Hotspur F.C. soccer team’s off-field uniforms. Courtesy of KNT

As reported, soccer and fashion have found their sweet spot, as players worldwide are increasingly being noticed by fashion brands and, for their part, embracing the fashion game. Case in point, AS Roma player Paulo Dybala has been revealed this week as a new brand ambassador for Replay until July 2026.

Several marquee designer brands have or had ties with soccer clubs, including Loro Piana with Juventus; Thom Browne with FC Barcelona; Hugo Boss with AS Roma, FC Bayern, Real Madrid, Tottenham Hotspur and Paris Saint-Germain; Paul Smith with Manchester United; Diesel with AC Milan; Brooks Brothers with Inter, and Fendi with AS Roma, among others.