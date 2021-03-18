Juicy Couture has teamed up with Kittenish, a brand founded by singer Jessie James Decker, on a capsule collection that will launch next week.

The Kittenish x Juicy Couture line features ‘90s heritage styles in an assortment of joggers, dresses, shorts and jumpsuits adorned with the Juicy Couture signature logo. The collection will retail for $45 to $129 and be sold at Kittenish’s stores in Nashville and Miramar Beach, Fla., as well as online.

“I have always been a huge fan of Juicy and have been wearing the brand since the early 2000s, so this collaboration is a dream come true for me,” said Decker. “I’m so excited for my fans to finally get to see the collection and make these pieces a part of their must-have wardrobe staples.”

“Jessie is a modern woman who does it all — she’s an entrepreneur, a creative and a trendsetter. We’re so excited to officially welcome her to the Juicy family and share our collaboration with Juicy girls across the U.S.,” said Alexandra Taylor, senior vice president of marketing at Authentic Brands Group, owner of the Juicy Couture brand.

Decker is also modeling the collection in the campaign.

Juicy Couture celebrated its 25th anniversary last year and has been owned by ABG since 2013.