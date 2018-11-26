BEAUTY RUSH: Orange County should brace itself: A Kardashian is coming.

Kim Kardashian West’s KKW Beauty line is expected to open a pop-up shop at South Coast Plaza on Dec. 4.

“We’re expecting big crowds,” said South Coast Plaza partner Anton Segerstrom of the store’s opening.

The executive added Kardashian West is expected to make multiple appearances at the store while it’s open. The pop-up follows the beauty brand’s first temporary shop at Westfield Century City in the summer.

If social media engagement is any indication of traffic, the pop-up could very well be a success. The post simply confirming the store would come to South Coast Plaza, garnered more than million likes.

“Based on that, it’s going to be fantastic,” Segerstrom said.

KKW Beauty’s storefront — although temporary — is one of several additions to South Coast Plaza this year that includes Givenchy and Alexander McQueen. That’s in addition to the more recent opening of an atelier at the Louis Vuitton boutique, marking the first in the country. Each year the center adds anywhere from 25 to 30 remodeled stores to its roster, with this year expected to hit 30.

South Coast Plaza is on track to reach another record year, according to Segerstrom. The executive said the shopping center could see see double-digit growth this year and noted strong traffic into the center for Black Friday and over the weekend.