Kim Kardashian didn’t look far for her latest collaborators for her beauty brand.

For her KKW Fragrance label, Kardashian is teaming with sisters Khloé and Kourtney for the Diamonds Collection, a set of three fragrances that are each inspired by their own favorite scents.

“Working with my sisters for this collection was nostalgic,” Kourtney wrote in an Instagram post. “Fragrance is so personal, so being able to create my own scent from start to finish was an exciting experience.”

Each Kardashian sister took to their Instagram accounts to share the inspiration behind their own fragrance. Kim stated her fragrance is fresh and floral and “becomes warmer as I wear it throughout the day.” Khloé stated her scent feels “feminine, sexy and strong” and is a mix of florals and musk. Kourtney’s fragrance is a combination of golden berries, jasmine and vanilla.

The collection comes after Kim teamed with half-sister Kylie Jenner for KKW Fragrance’s first collaboration. Their trio of scents, which were released in August, were inspired by Jenner’s signature pout, housed in lip-shaped fragrance bottles.

This is the first time the Kardashian sisters have teamed for the fragrance brand, but they routinely worked together in the Aughts, launching their fashion boutique, Dash, in 2006 and working together on a number of fashion partnerships with retailers and brands like Sears, QVC and Bebe.

The KKW Fragrance Diamonds Collection launches on Nov. 8 with each fragrance retailing for $40.

