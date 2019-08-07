Style360, which is celebrating its 15th anniversary, has firmed up the September lineup for its fashion shows, which will be held at Metropolitan West at 639 West 46th Street.

The shows, which are now known as Klarna Style360 reflecting their sponsor, begin Sept. 8 with a Morgan Stewart Sport launch party from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Fleur by Taos Group and run through Sept. 11.

The lineup for Sept. 9 includes the Chick NYC and Ydammy Simo fashion show at 2 p.m., and Kittenish by Jessie James Decker fashion show, which will be at 7 p.m. There will be a Kittenish by Jessie James Decker off-site after party at District M Club in Midtown from 9 to 11 p.m.

On Sept. 10, Garo Sparo Atelier will show at 10 a.m., and Serena by Serena Williams will show at 3 p.m. At 7:30 p.m., Studio 189 by Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah will stage their fashion shows.

Wednesday’s lineup is an 11 a.m. show by Mery Playa by Sofia Resing, and at 7 p.m. there will be a Revival Swim fashion show.

The event’s sponsor, Klarna, has raised $460 million in a recent equity funding round, giving it a valuation of $5.5 billion. The valuation makes the Swedish payments and banking service provider the largest private financial tech company in Europe.

For 15 years, brands such as Alice + Olivia, Rodarte, Rebecca Minkoff and Mara Hoffman, as well as celebrity collections such as Avril Lavigne, Ashley Graham, Daisy Fuentes, Eva Longoria, Kristin Cavallari have shown at Style360. The shows have also featured musical performances by Wyclef Jean and Natasha Bedingfield, among others.