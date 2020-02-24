Beyoncé opened up the memorial service for the late Kobe Bryant with an emotional performance.

The singer started off the memorial service held Monday with a rendition of her hit songs “XO” and “Halo,” which she performed alongside a choir dressed in white.

Beyoncé began the performance by singing a verse of “XO,” then stopped to address the crowd at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant spent his 20-year career playing for the Lakers.

Read More: WWD’s Interview with Kobe Bryant in 2016

“I’m here because I love Kobe and this was one of his favorite songs,” she said. “So I want to start that over, but I want us to do it altogether and I want you to sing it so loud they hear your love.”

The memorial service celebrates Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna, who died alongside seven others in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26 in Calabasas, Calif.

More than 20,000 people are in attendance at the memorial, including many of Bryant’s celebrity friends such as Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, Kanye West, Kim Kardashian West, Dwyane Wade, Gabrielle Union and Michael Jordan, among others.

Watch Beyoncé’s full performance here:

Read more here:

Resellers Criticized for Benefiting from Kobe Bryant’s Death

Kobe Bryant’s Death Overshadows the 2020 Grammy Awards

Former Adidas President Remembers a Teenage Kobe Bryant