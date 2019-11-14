Fashion designer Kobi Halperin will be among those honored Nov. 21 at The Samuel Waxman Cancer Research Foundation’s 22nd anniversary of the Collaborating for a Cure Benefit dinner and auction.

The event takes place at Cipriani Wall Street and supports the SWCRF “Invest in Research” efforts to raise funds that support highly collaborative research projects focused on eradicating cancer.

In addition to honoring Halperin, chief creative officer of Kobi Halperin, Valery Joseph, founder and owner of Valery Joseph Salons, and Marc D. Taub, president and chief executive officer of Taub Family Cos., will be honored.

The gala will feature a musical performance by Lukas Nelson and Promise of the Real, who just released their fifth studio album.

Halperin decided to accept this year’s Fashion Cares honor because his mother and aunt have been affected by cancer. He has been a dedicated supporter of the foundation.

Halperin launched his own eponymous ready-to-wear line in 2015, known for its artisan details and modern femininity. He became a member of the Council of Fashion Designers in 2016. Steven Kolb, chief executive officer of the CFDA, will present Halperin with his award.

The sold-out gala, which will have 950 people in attendance, has already raised more than $2.5 million with donations still coming in.